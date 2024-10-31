NBA's top rookies underperforming makes Knicks' draft haul look even better
The draft hype entering 2024 was completely different than it was in 2023. What was the main difference? Victor Wembanyama. Oh, and the New York Knicks didn't make a selection in 2023.
New York entered the 2024 draft with three picks but left with four rookies after a series of trades. The team's highest pick was Pacome Dadiet, who was drafted No. 25 overall. The Knicks traded up for Tyler Kolek (No. 34), acquired Kevin McCullar Jr. from the Suns (No. 56), and acquired Ariel Hukporti from the Mavericks (No. 58).
The 2024 draft class was regarded as weak entering June, and so far, the top picks have been historically underwhelming. Yahoo Sports' Tom Haberstroh pointed out that a rookie hasn't yet scored 15 points in a game.
"According to Stathead.com, we have never gone this 'deep' into the season with a rookie failing to score a measly 15 points in an NBA game."
Yes, it's still early, but it's pretty telling that not even one rookie has scored 15 points. The lottery picks haven't looked like typical lottery picks, making New York's draft haul even more valuable.
Knicks left 2024 NBA Draft with four promising rookies
McCullar is the only rookie who hasn't played in a game for the Knicks. He's been out with a lingering injury that dates back to his final season at Kansas. He missed the 2024 NCAA Tournament with a bone bruise in his knee.
Kolek, Dadiet, and Hukporti have quickly become fan favorites, specifically the former Marquette point guard. At 23 years old, he isn't your typical rookie, and based on how he plays, it's hard to believe he's experiencing his first NBA action. Kolek looks more like a seasoned veteran.
Hukporti has recently taken over the Knicks rookie spotlight. Fans clamored for the 22-year-old to play over Jericho Sims after the first two games of the season. Tom Thibodeau played Hukporti (12 minutes) more than Sims (four minutes) in Monday's game against Cleveland. Hukporti looks far more comfortable on the court than Sims. However, for some reason, he didn't play on Wednesday.
Precious Achiuwa strained his hamstring in the preseason and should be re-evaluated soon. It will be nice to have him back, but he isn't a conventional center. Hukporti is the rim-protecting center that Tom Thibodeau likes to employ, so it wouldn't be surprising if he still gets some playing time when Achiuwa returns. It says a lot that Thibodeau has already played Hukporti in a critical late-game situation.
It's way too early to count out top rookies like Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr, but it's not too early to say that the Knicks found a few diamonds in the rough in the draft. New York didn't have a high first-round pick, but the front office still found a way to bring good, young talent to Manhattan.