Tom Thibodeau's rotation change gives Knicks reason to be hopeful after loss
Ariel Hukporti was the last pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, but the rookie is already playing significant minutes for the New York Knicks. He found himself in Tom Thibodeau's rotation in the third game of the season.
Jericho Sims started the season as the primary backup center, but he looked outmatched in the first two games, so Thibodeau made a rotation tweak. Hukporti played the majority of the backup center minutes. He finished with two rebounds and one block in 12 minutes (0-of-1 from the field). The rookie had an impressive dunk waved off because of an offensive foul.
Sims played four minutes and posted one rebound. He posted a plus-minus of -6, while Hukporti had a plus-minus of +1.
Thibodeau subbed Hukporti in early and had him in late in the game, too. He looks more comfortable on the court than Sims, which isn't typical for a rookie. Hukporti has a better feel for the game and is a solid rim protector. He's had at least one block in each game this season.
The sample size is small, but Hukporti minutes have been promising through three games. Knicks fans suspected that Hukporti was a diamond in the rough, and that belief has turned out to be true.
Ariel Hukporti receives rotation minutes in Knicks loss to Cavaliers
New York's depth is thin, making Hukporti's emergence much more important. The Knicks have two open roster spots, and his two-way contract will likely be converted to a standard deal.
The team took a tough loss over the summer when Isaiah Hartenstein signed with the Thunder in free agency. New York explored center options for a few weeks before re-signing Precious Achiuwa to a one-year, six-million deal. He's not a conventional center, but he did well for the Knicks in the second half of last season. Achiuwa's a safe option. Unfortunately, he strained his hamstring in the preseason.
Achiuwa was slated to be New York's primary backup center before he got hurt. Sims, who is in his fourth year, was granted another opportunity to prove he belongs in the rotation. Hukporti took his spotlight and could continue to receive minutes when Achiuwa returns.
The Knicks lost Hartenstein, a German-American center, but gained Hukporti, a center from Germany, in the draft. Hukporti even wears No. 55 like Hartenstein did the past two seasons. Hartenstein is a mentor to Hukporti.
It's still early, but the Hukporti experience is shaping up to be something special.