Tom Thibodeau needs to at least consider this Knicks rotation tweak
The New York Knicks knew that Mitchell Robinson would miss the first few months of the season, which propelled the trade for Karl-Anthony Towns. Precious Achiuwa was going to be the starting center until the KAT trade.
New York re-signed Achiuwa to a one-year, six-million deal over the summer. The Knicks lost Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency and needed to try to fill the void. Achiuwa played better than anyone expected in the second half of last season after he was included in the OG Anunoby trade. He stepped up as injuries decimated the Knicks.
Unfortunately, Achiuwa got injured in the preseason. On Sunday, the Knicks announced that he strained his hamstring and would be re-evaluated in two to four weeks. His absence bumped Jericho Sims into the rotation.
Sims is in his fourth season in the league, and he's spent most of that time outside of Tom Thibodeau's rotation. He started last season when Robinson got hurt and underwent surgery but was replaced by Hartenstein. Sims returned to being an afterthought. He's been granted another opportunity to change that.
Knicks fans want to see Ariel Hukporti get minutes over Jericho Sims
Sims played a combined 39 minutes in the first two games of the season and didn't stick out for the right reasons. Hopes were high as he entered the offseason healthy for the first time in a couple of years, but it doesn't look like he's improved.
He struggles to defend and protect the rim and doesn't do anything on the offensive end. Sims could still surprise everyone and turn a corner, but it's been a tough watch so far.
Fans have already had enough and want to see rookie Ariel Hukporti play over Sims. In the six minutes Hukporti played against the Celtics, he recorded two blocks and one rebound. He also played six minutes against the Pacers and finished with four rebounds and one block.
It wouldn't hurt if Hukporti got more minutes, at least until Achiuwa returns. It's hard to envision Thibodeau playing Hukporti over Sims, but fans wouldn't oppose that. New York's depth is so thin that it's worth giving the rookie a shot, especially because he's done well in the brief time he's played. He looked great in the preseason.
Robinson won't be returning anytime soon. Why not play Hukporti more? It'll help his development. The Knicks typically don't throw rookies out there, but this is a time when it'd make sense.