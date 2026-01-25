Landry Shamet shows why he's been the Knicks' surprise savior in gritty win

The New York Knicks got a much-needed win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, making it two straight for the team back in sole possession of the Eastern Conference's third seed. Veteran shooting guard Landry Shamet didn't necessarily put up All-Star numbers, but he came through big time when the Knicks needed him most. He drew two offensive fouls with his aggression guarding ball screens and made three of his seven attempted 3-pointers, showing why he's one of the eight-most important players to head coach Mike Brown and will be part of whatever this team accomplishes.

Shamet comes through again for Knicks in need of grit

This season, it's seemed like Mike Brown taken every opportunity possible to praise Landry Shamet. Right after the 28-year-old veteran hurt his shoulder in a game against the Orlando Magic earlier on in the season, it was unknown just how much time he'd miss.

Brown referred to a hypothetical after that game where the Knicks were going to need to waive Shamet for salary cap purposes, going as far as to say he'd cover the guard's salary himself if it allowed the Knicks to keep him throughout his rehabilitation. Fortunately for all parties involved, Shamet was able to return much sooner than was initially feared.

Shamet and Deuce McBride are the two players that Brown has called the Knicks' best on-ball defenders. That's high praise from the coach, especially considering that New York has Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby on their roster. The two wings have had relatively underwhelming seasons, lowering the bar slightly for Shamet and McBride to take those top two spots, but it's still a major credit to the two of them.

Their grit and tenacity on the court has matched those of Josh Hart's, known for his indefatigable playstyle, and Mitchell Robinson, arguably the team's most intimidating physical presence. While Anunoby's combination of size, strength, defensive instincts, and basketball IQ make him a menacing defender, he's not seven feet tall.

Shamet, McBride, Hart, and Robinson have been the four Knicks to lead by example the most with regard to their hustle and effort, particularly on the defensive end of the floor.

Last season, Shamet started the year with a rotation spot but had his season derailed by an injury to that same shoulder. Even then, he played a role in the Eastern Conference Finals after Tom Thibodeau changed the rotation down 0-2.

This past offseason, Shamet was on the roster bubble until Malcolm Brogdon's surprise retirement cleared the way for him to make the roster without the need for any trades. It's no surprise that in a season where the team has consistently questioned its own effort and grit, Shamet is a favorite of Brown's. He's well on his way to becoming a fan-favorite player, too.