After losing Mitchell Robinson to the Boston Celtics for purely financial reasons, the New York Knicks are clearly worried about other players on their roster feeling expendable. Look no further than their quick and decisive response to recent rumors as proof.

Prior to the signing of Andre Drummond, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported the Knicks were “rebuffed” in their attempts to acquire center Yves Missi from the New Orleans Pelicans. Just a few hours later, with word already also having circulated that LeBron James would be willing to sign a minimum contract, Ian Begley of SNY posted a firm rebuke:

With regard to recent reports about Knicks, league source says club is very happy with core of its roster coming off of 2026 NBA title. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 2, 2026

This could've exclusively been an attempt to downplay LeBron speculation. But the timing suggests it could've also been aimed at Deuce McBride—and the roster at large.

A trade for Yves Missi may have cost Deuce McBride

Missi is a solid young flier at center whose $3.5 million salary doesn’t break the bank. But the Knicks are low on movable matching contracts, and because their payroll is past the first apron, they can’t take back more money in trades than they send out.

This effectively leaves them with one of two ways to acquire Missi: ship out Tyler Kolek and Pacome Dadiet, who make nearly $5.3 million combined, or part with McBride, whose on the books for just under $4 million.

While this is painted as an either-or scenario, it’s really more like McBride-or-bust. Neither Kolek nor Dadiet has a ton of value, and it isn’t clear whether a handful of seconds would be enough to sweeten that pot.

Linking the Knicks to any trade target of substance at this point is basically a rumor directed at McBride. You can find exceptions if you look hard enough, but they are few and far between.

That’s why Begley’s sourced tweet reads like an indirect message to McBride. His future on the team is more unsettled than anyone else in the regular rotation.

He is extension-eligible this summer, but owner James Dolan’s reluctance to pay the second apron pretty much guarantees he won’t get one. If he’s already entering the season on thin ice, the last thing New York wants to do is isolate him further by letting his name billow about in prospective deals for second- or third-string centers.

The Knicks aren’t just talking to McBride, either

McBride isn’t the only player New York needs to reassure. With the exception of Jalen Brunson and maaaybe OG Anunoby, everyone else on the roster has to be wondering if and when the second apron will result in their own exit.

As of right now, if Karl-Anthony Towns ($61 million player option) and Josh Hart ($22.4 million team option) keep their 2027-28 salaries, the Knicks will be more than $5 million into the second apron. That is without factoring in a new deal for McBride. They can carve out extra wiggle room by declining Dadiet’s team option, but without material changes to the contracts of KAT and Hart, they project to be a second-apron squad even if McBride walks.

This casts a pall over the Knicks’ title defense. Some level of dissolution feels inevitable. It might even happen before the trade deadline. Or maybe KAT and Hart take pay cuts as part of extensions. It could go any number of ways.

This summer, it went the way of losing Robinson. Players won’t suddenly forget why he left. Having their names dangled in trade rumors, directly or indirectly, only makes it worse.

The Knicks can’t erase memories, but they can attempt to control narratives. Clearly, they’re already trying to do just that.