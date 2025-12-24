Knicks still have a Tyler Kolek problem even after his breakout

Tyler Kolek’s breakout has been real. It's also been complicated. The New York Knicks have spent the last few weeks watching the second-year guard flash confidence, poise, and playmaking chops. These weren't always visible earlier in the season or last year, but he's been developing.

The problem for the Knicks is that even amid his best stretch as a pro, the biggest concern that followed Kolek into the league has not gone away. He has yet to show that he can be consistently accurate from beyond the arc. For a team with championship aspirations and a head coach in Mike Brown who speaks often of their spacing principles, that matters a ton.

Why Kolek’s emergence isn't a clean Knicks answer

On paper, Kolek’s season-long numbers tell a modest story so far. He is averaging just under 12 minutes per game, posting 4.2 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 48.8 percent from the field.

That efficiency falls off a cliff beyond the arc, where he is hitting just 28.2 percent of his threes. In the regular season, you can hide that. In the postseason, that is the type of weakness opponents capitalize on.

That is what makes Kolek paradoxical for the Knicks. He does plenty of things well, from seeing the floor and pushing the pace to his comfort with the ball in his hands. He doesn't look rattled by some of the moments that can swallow younger players whole.

The injuries that sidelined Landry Shamet and Deuce McBride have allowed head coach Mike Brown to lean more on Kolek. The results have been encouraging. The high point came in Las Vegas, with the Cup championship on the line.

Kolek arguably played the best basketball of his young career, finishing with 14 points, five assists, five rebounds, a block, and a team-best +14. Across the three Las Vegas wins, he posted a staggering +45: the highest mark on the roster.

That performance was not a fluke either. He followed up that up a few days later with another. Against the Pacers, Kolek logged 26 minutes, dropping 16 points and 11 assists. That was the first double-double of his NBA career.

He was so impressive that he earned praise from the Knicks' leader, Jalen Brunson. For a player drafted 34th overall who’s bounced between the Knicks and the G League, that's meaningful.

And yet, the 3-point shooting problems remain a real concern come the playoffs. When defenses tighten, spacing is non-negotiable. The Knicks have learned that lesson in recent years.

New York will get some guard depth back once McBride and Shamet return. As of now, Kolek needs to keep taking advantage of his opportunity and prove he can develop a steady shot. If it's good enough, it could keep him on the floor once those guys get back.