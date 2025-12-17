Knicks vindicated for Tyler Kolek decision after championship performance

The New York Knicks won the NBA Cup, and in the process Tyler Kolek proved his value to the franchise. it was a performance that has brought vindication to the Knicks for drafting Kolek in the first place.

Peer back in time just a few short months, and it was an open question as to whether the Knicks were going to keep second-year point guard Tyler Kolek on the roster or whether they would dump him on another team to open up space to sign Landry Shamet or Malcolm Brogdon. They ultimately kept Kolek when Brogdon retired, but his spot on the roster didn't appear safe - a spot in the rotation seemed a long way off.

That reality came as a major indictment of the Knicks' front office. Leon Rose and company drafted Kolek with the 34th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. That may seem like a low-risk area of the draft, but the volume of players who have emerged from later in the draft would make the Knicks look foolish if Kolek couldn't break out himself. Jaylen Wells, Ajay Mitchell, Jamal Shead, Quinten Post and Cam Spencer are all rotation players on good teams, and all were drafted after Kolek.

This season was a crucial one for Kolek to prove himself before the contending Knicks replaced him with a veteran backup point guard at the Trade Deadline. Names such as Jose Alvarado and Donte DiVincenzo have been floated, with Kolek being sent out as a part of the deals very much on the table.

How did Tyler Kolek respond? With the game of his career.

Tyler Kolek was crucial in the Knicks winning the NBA Cup

The Knicks went into the NBA Cup Final with high expectations, the veteran team taking on the young upstart San Antonio Spurs. They had Victor Wembanyama, but they also had a rotation stocked with players on rookie deals. It seemed like the Knicks should have been favored, but then again, the Knicks don't employ the 7'5" alien that is Victor Wembanyama.

New York was on the ropes for much of the game before a fourth-quarter flurry got them back into contact, and eventually set them up for the victory. That victory doesn't come, however, if the Knicks cannot lean on Tyler Kolek down the stretch. With Miles McBride sidelined with injury and Mikal Bridges either hurt or deemed ineffective by head coach Mike Brown (he didn't play in the fourth quarter), the team turned to Tyler Kolek.

His role has been expanding as the season has gone on, but not in a significant way. That may change after the NBA Cup Final. Kolek was everywhere, competing defensively and passing the ball effectively on offense. He cut, he ran the court, he did all of the little things. And he closed the game over Bridges.

One game doesn't define a player's career. Kolek could go on to become a low-end starting point guard or a career backup. For one night, however, he became a crucial linchpin of the Knicks' success. Without Tyler Kolek, the cup likely slips away to the Spurs.

With Tyler Kolek, the New York Knickerbockers are now NBA Cup Champions. And with the trophy and the cash prize comes the sweet taste of victory, and the ultimate serving of vindication for drafting Kolek in the first place. His future is bright, and it will happen in New York.