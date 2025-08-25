Knicks should replace Cameron Payne with free agent who started playoff games

The New York Knicks need more depth at the point guard position. With Cam Payne and Delon Wright both likely gone, New York is light on steady, experienced ball-handlers, which is a key gap for a team with deep playoff hopes. Luckily for them, there is still a perfect low-cost solution available on the market, and that is Cory Joseph.

Cory Joseph makes too much sense for the Knicks to ignore

No, he is not the flashiest name, but Joseph is exactly the kind of dependable veteran who quietly holds things together when stars sit. Just ask the Orlando Magic. Last season, the Magic signed him as a veteran presence. But when Jalen Suggs went down late in the year, and the team had to juggle injuries from Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, Joseph stepped into a real role and delivered.

He started 16 games to close the regular season and was Orlando’s starting point guard in all five of their first-round playoff games against the Boston Celtics. His numbers did not exactly fill up the stat sheets as he only averaged 5 points and 3 assists in 24.8 minutes of action, but it was his composure that stood out.

In a series where the Celtics overwhelmed Orlando’s young guards, Joseph was the one keeping the offense from collapsing. That is exactly the kind of presence the Knicks need off the bench. New York is not lacking star power; they have Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Karl-Anthony Towns, and OG Anunoby to make up one of the league’s strongest cores. But behind Brunson, the Knicks do not currently have a traditional point guard.

Joseph can give them 10–15 minutes a night without disrupting rhythm or demanding touches. That kind of low-usage, high-IQ insurance matters. The 33-year-old has spent 14 seasons in the league with stints in San Antonio, Toronto, Indiana, Golden State, Detroit, and Orlando. He has seen the postseason. He has played starter minutes. He has played behind stars. He understands his role and thrives in it.

And best of all? He is still available and likely to come on a minimum deal. Joseph is not the kind of signing that turns heads early in the year, but come April, when matchups tighten and rotations shorten, he is the kind of guy who can make a real difference in a tight playoff series.

The Knicks have made big moves already this offseason. Adding Joseph would not be considered a big move, but it would it has the potential to be one of the smartest plays left on the board.