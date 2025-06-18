This elite passer could help stabilize the Knicks' shaky backcourt depth

The Knicks' head coaching search may finally be wrapping up soon. When it does, fans can expect the front office to turn its attention to upgrading the roster as well as filling it out. According to SNY's NBA insider Ian Begley, Suns point guard Tyus Jones may be an option that the Knicks look to evaluate.

I've written numerous pieces this month about how I believe the Knicks' number one area of interest to upgrade this season should be their backup guard position. We know Jalen Brunson isn't going anywhere. Unless Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes available, it seems likely that Mikal Bridges will remain on the Knicks as well.

There have been indications that the Knicks could look to add free agent guard Luke Kennard, as well as rumblings that they could bring back the veteran guard pairing of Landry Shamet and Delon Wright.

However, even if Shamet and Wright return, after watching the Knicks' Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Indiana Pacers, it is clear they need more help at the guard position, specifically someone who can facilitate an offense. That is where Jones comes into the equation.

Elite playmaking

Jones has been one of the best passers in the league for several years now. He has been revered for his exceptional assist-to-turnover ratios over the past few seasons, and last year, Jones' first as a member of the Phoenix Suns, was more of the same.

In the 2024-25 regular season, Jones averaged 10.7 potential assists for every bad pass turnover he committed. That is an elite number. In fact, among players who had at least 500 potential assists on the season, there were only 10 other players who had a potential assist to bad pass turnover ratio of 10 or better, according to league tracking data.

Those other 10 players include elite passers like Tyrese Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Jones belongs in that category and would fit extremely well on a Knicks team that struggled hanging onto the ball in the playoffs.

Past interest

Begley also noted that there was mutual interest between Jones and New York last offseason. It could make sense for them to revisit those conversations now, with New York believing they will have a real shot at competing for a championship next season.

The Knicks will likely have a taxpayer midlevel exception of roughly $5.7 million to use. It is unclear at this time how much money Jones will command in free agency. He earned $3 million with the Suns in the 2023-24 season.