The Knicks may solve major flaw with this sneaky free agent target

Rumors have been swirling about which potential superstars could be moved this offseason. A Kevin Durant trade appears imminent, although the Knicks are reportedly uninterested. There are also rumblings that New York views Jaren Jackson Jr. as an ideal trade target. However, according to a report from The Athletic, a different Memphis player, who is about to become an unrestricted free agent, could also be on the Knicks' radar: sharpshooting guard Luke Kennard.

It is not hard to see why the Knicks would view Kennard as a good fit. Last year, the Knicks ranked 27th in the NBA in 3-point volume. Meanwhile, Kennard is one of the game's best shooters. It would check a major box that the Knicks need to upgrade, while also providing the depth they desperately need.

Kennard's shooting

Luke Kennard is a flamethrower, plain and simple. Last season, he shot 43.3 percent from behind the arc, tied for the fourth-highest 3-point percentage among any player who had at least 250 attempts. It was more of the same for Kennard, who has been doing this for his entire career.

Over the previous five regular seasons, Kennard is one of 148 players who have taken at least 1,000 3-pointers, excluding heaves. Out of those 148 players, Kennard ranks number one with a 3-point percentage of 45.6 percent.

Kennard isn't just a standstill spot-up shooter, either. He is one of only 37 players who have taken at least 75 catch-and-shoot threes while moving to either the right or the left over the previous five regular seasons, according to league tracking data. Of those players, Kennard has posted the fifth-highest 3-point percentage, at 39.8 percent.

What else he brings

While the shooting is what jumps off the page, Kennard is also a solid passer and brings ball-handling ability that the Knicks desperately need. In fact, I wrote earlier this month that finding another player who can handle the rock should be the Knicks' number one priority this offseason.

Last season, Kennard averaged 5.4 potential assists per game, which would have been the fourth-highest mark on the Knicks.

The downside of Kennard is his defense. He has been a negative defender for most of his career, and his most recent season was no exception. Last season he posted a -0.6 Defensive Estimated Plus-Minus. It will be difficult playing him alongside Jalen Brunson, as the guard duo would get feasted on by opposing offenses. That said, he would be easy to stagger and play with the non-Brunson lineups.