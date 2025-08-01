Mikal Bridges extension just gave the Knicks an edge they desperately needed

Reactions to Mikal Bridges signing a four-year, $150 million extension are predictably split. Whether for it or against it, though, the initial responses to the news are generally ignoring perhaps the most important detail of all: The New York Knicks just bought themselves much-needed clarity on how much their core will cost moving forward.

Harping on the more divisive elements of Bridges’ extension are understandably tempting. Is he about to be egregiously overpaid? (He’s not.) Is the timing of this deal all about Giannis Antetokounmpo? (It might be.) Should Mitchell Robinson pack his bags? (We’re not sure yet.)

All of these discussions are secondary to the Knicks cementing the cost of their core. From Robinson’s future to who or what New York targets on the trade market, everything is clearer now that the team knows how much money its nucleus will run in the years to come.

The Knicks now have a better idea of how much running it back will cost

Penciling in Bridges for $33.5 million during the 2026-27 season rather than a mystery number gives the Knicks an opportunity to continue operating beneath the second apron for another year.

The Core Five of Bridges, OG Anunoby, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Karl-Anthony Towns will be on the books for a combined $158.2 million. Overall, with other players factored in, New York will be close to $12 million beneath the second apron.

This does not include a new deal for Robinson, but it does presume Guerschon Yabusele opts out and gets a raise. It also assumes the salary cap will increase by 7 percent, like it did this summer, rather than the 10 percent many initially projected.

That isn’t a ton of wiggle room. If Robinson ends up costing less than he’s making this season ($13 million), something has gone terribly wrong for him—and the Knicks.

Still, now New York knows what it's up against. That’s a big deal. Remember, it’s not necessarily about staying out of the second apron altogether. It’s about knowing whether they can.

Mikal Bridges just helped the Knicks avoid some truly tough questions

This is at once a luxury, and wasn’t guaranteed. Bridges could have opted to explore unrestricted free agency next summer, when there should be more teams with money to spend than this year. That not only could have made him much more expensive, but it would’ve left the Knicks in the dark on his actual cost.

This, in turn, would have made it infinitely harder for them to map out their immediate and long-term future. Would they have needed to trade Bridgers rather than risk him leaving for nothing? Could they fit Robinson into their salary structure moving forward without grossly hamstringing their ability to make other moves? Would they have a realistic chance of skirting the dreaded second apron in 2026-27? Should they consider moving someone else, like Robinson or Josh Hart, in anticipation of Bridges commanding more money on the open market?

New York no longer needs to blindly answer these questions. At least one of them no longer requires an answer at all. (The Knicks don’t have to move Bridges now that he’s signed, but he will be trade-eligible on January 31.) And look, unless this season ends in a title, the front office will want to make changes for reasons that go beyond dollars and cents.

Right now, though, the Knicks know what it will take to keep paying everybody if they so choose. That clarity is worth its weight in gold.