Knicks should be willing to sacrifice all but one player if it means getting Giannis

All eyes of the NBA world are officially on Giannis Antetokounmpo—and, perhaps by extension, the New York Knicks. They were, of course, his preferred destination last summer, which feels particularly pertinent now that the two-time MVP has informed the Milwaukee Bucks that "the moment has come to part ways," per ESPN's Shams Charania.

Since the Knicks are operating at a draft-pick deficit, they'll have to get creative if they hope to cast the winning bid. That said, this roster isn't lacking for talent, so maybe there's a way for this to get done—so long as New York understands that only Jalen Brunson is worth holding out of Antetokounmpo trade talks.

Brunson should be the lone untouchable on New York's side of Giannis discussions.

If the Knicks are able to land Antetokounmpo, it will almost certainly cut into what little depth it has. And guess what? It's absolutely worth it.

He's a long-time member of the best-player-on-the-planet debates who has shown no obvious signs of slowing down. Despite battling the injury bug and having a wholly underwhelming supporting cast around him, he has managed to convert a career-high (and totally absurd) 64.5 percent of his field goals this season—while averaging 28 points, 10 boards, 5.6 assists and 1.6 stocks (steals plus blocks).

He is a generational great who has lost very little, if any, of his generational greatness. You don't pass up a talent of this caliber because you like OG Anunoby's versatility, Karl-Anthony Towns' shooting, or Josh Hart's spirit. The only time you put your foot down is if the Bucks come calling for Brunson—not because he's a better player than Giannis, but because you do an Antetokounmpo deal to pair him with your best player.

A Brunson-Antetokounmpo pairing would be a nightmare for opposing defenses (and maybe the new favorite in a theoretical 2-on-2, NBA Jam-style tournament). There's knockout-powered, three-level scoring punch from both, plus all manners of two-man miracles for them to work. Even Brunson's defensive limitations grow more manageable with a 6'11" shape-shifter like Antetokounmpo around.

Ideally, you'd surround these two with knockdown shooters, willing defenders, and players who don't need a ton of touches to maintain their value. In reality, though, you part with the necessary pieces to get this megadeal done, and then you worry about how the other puzzle pieces all fit later.

The Knicks should view Antetokounmpo's desire for a scenery change (and Milwaukee's willingness to field offers) as nothing short of opportunity pounding down their door. The vibes have been less than immaculate of late—5-8 with a negative scoring differential in January—but this would get the stars aligned overnight. (Or at least get them there by the time Antetokounmpo is ready to return from a calf strain.)

New York can't hold (almost) anything back. Brunson is a no-go, but if the Knicks are doing these discussions right, literally any and everyone else should be a talking point in this pursuit.