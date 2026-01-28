Knicks are sending Giannis a powerful message he can't ignore

If Giannis Antetokounmpo ever had any doubt the New York Knicks would do everything within their power to acquire him, well, he doesn’t anymore. They have made it clear that they are all-in—and then some.

Sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania that the two-time MVP has “informed the Bucks for months that he believes the moment has come to part ways.” Milwaukee is, in turn, “more open than ever” to soliciting offers for its superstar.

As SNY’s Ian Begley confirms, the Knicks will be among the teams cobbling together aggressive packages:

Yes, Knicks will be among teams making aggressive offers to Milwaukee for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Miami Heat will be there as well. https://t.co/XVBRm7wS3w — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 28, 2026

This comes as little surprise given Giannis’ interest in coming to New York over the offseason. Plus, the Knicks’ most aggressive packages won’t be in the same vein as others. They cannot include any first-rounder picks until the summer.

HOWEVER!

In the absence of first-round picks, New York is prepared to go the extra mile. As Marc Stein of The Stein Line reports, the team has “explored pathways” to acquiring Jrue Holiday—who, as SNY's Ian Begley noted on The Putback with Ian Begley (at the 35:25 mark), is someone Giannis wants to play with again.

Going after Jrue Holiday could make a huge difference for the Knicks

Despite the defensive value Holiday continues to provide, he is 35 years old, with another two seasons and $72 million left on his deal. The Knicks are not showing interest in him if they don’t think it materially improves their odds of landing Giannis.

Granted, landing both of them is complicated. They earn a combined $86.5 million, and New York cannot take more money than it receives.

“Complicated” does not mean impossible. Believe it or not, the Portland Trail Blazers may hold the key to making it possible. They reportedly have “long admired” Mikal Bridges, according to NBA Insider Jake Fischer. They also control the rights to three of Milwaukee’s own first-round picks, via swap rights, in 2028, 2029, and 2030. The Bucks did swap the 2028 selection a second-time over, but if the Blazers are willing to return any combination of these rights in exchange for Bridges, New York’s chance of stealing Giannis out from everyone else goes through the roof.

The Knicks still need Giannis’ help

All of this on its own isn’t enough for the Knicks to win the Giannis sweepstakes. The vast majority of the league can put together better offers even if New York convinces Portland to send Milwaukee back some of its own draft rights.

Still, this has always been true. The Knicks’ shot at Giannis has forever hinged on him showing interest in them, and then applying pressure on the Bucks to make a deal happen.

He dipped his toes into those waters over the summer to no avail. Depending on which of the many follow-up reports you believe, New York may not have put their best foot forward at the time, having believed Milwaukee wouldn’t actually move Giannis.

It turns out the Knicks were right. Like Shams notes, Giannis has wanted out for months. He’s in Milwaukee anyway. Now that he’s actually available, though, the Knicks aren’t messing around. They’re not only going all-in with their assets, but they’re willing to acquire his friend(s), too. If that doesn’t resonate with him, what will?