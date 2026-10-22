Knicks' schedule leaves no room for slow start to continue — and they know it

Welcome to the world of sports, where overreactions run rampant.

In a 16-game NFL season, each regular-season game means a lot more. During an 82-game NBA regular season, each game means a little less.

So, to those saying the New York Knicks won’t repeat after a subpar performance in the opener, let me provide you with five letters that Aaron Rodgers so eloquently provided back in 2014:

R-E-L-A-X.

Still, the Knicks don’t want that opening-night loss to the Philadelphia 76ers to snowball into a longer stretch of not playing up to standard.

The defeat at the hands of Philadelphia begins a difficult stretch of the schedule where New York will have to play better.

The schedule rarely eases up through November

The Knicks are 0-1. They still have 81 games remaining, though.

Unfortunately for them, the schedule doesn’t exactly ease up. There are many upcoming games for the Knicks that will be challenging in the next few contests and throughout October and November.

On Friday, they go on the road to take on a Boston Celtics team that should be hungry after blowing a huge lead to the Detroit Pistons.

Speaking of Detroit, the Knicks welcome the Pistons to Madison Square Garden next Tuesday. The Pistons finished with the top record in the East last season—and handled New York in all three regular-season meetings—before flaming out in the second round of the playoffs.

In between, the Knicks will host the Orlando Magic on Sunday. The Magic aren’t viewed as highly as the other two clubs, but Franz Wagner has given the team problems in the past.

Other games in the near future that won’t be cakewalks for the Knicks include:

At Philadelphia — 10/30

At Cleveland Cavaliers — 11/7

Vs. Cleveland — 11/11, 11/25

At Indiana Pacers — 11/13

At Toronto Raptors — 11/15, 11/17

At Minnesota Timberwolves — 11/19

Vs. Indiana — 11/22

Vs. Miami Heat — 11/27

Vs. Atlanta Hawks — 11/29

There are easier games upcoming too, including two against the Milwaukee Bucks and one against the Brooklyn Nets. The Knicks still have a lot of early games on the schedule where they can’t let off the gas if they want to leave with the victory.

Again, it’s just one game. Adam Silver isn’t taking away their championship rings because they didn’t play their best on opening night. The Knicks overcame a 2-9 stretch last season to win a title.

They will play better, and it’s not like they got embarrassed on Tuesday. Winning a championship should give the Knicks more than a one-game grace period.