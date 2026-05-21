Knicks already sabotaged a rival Giannis trade suitor without even meaning to

The New York Knicks could not have known that acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns back in 2024 would eventually complicate the Minnesota Timberwolves’ attempts to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo. But it’s happening anyway.

Call it a happy accident. That is, unless you’re a Wolves fan.

On the heels of a second-round exit at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota will “likely re-engage” its pursuit of the two-time MVP that began at the trade deadline, according to The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski. Knowing how asset-strapped the Wolves are themselves, the Knicks should be ecstatic if they’re legitimately in the running. It would suggest New York isn’t as much of a pipe-dream suitor after all.

Yes, we are aware the Knicks have bigger priorities on their mind than thinking about Giannis. They might remove themselves from the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes if they make the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.

No matter how they feel about the Giannis situation, though, it doesn't change that they helped rip Minnesota out of contention for him nearly two years ago.

The Wolves’ best Giannis offer is no longer as attractive

Much like the Knicks, the Timberwolves will need plenty of help if they’re going to reel in the nine-time All-NBA superstar. They aren’t flush with first-round picks to trade, and a 25-year-old Jaden McDaniels is the closest they come to having a blue-chip prospect.

Roping in a third or fourth team to take on their more veteran assets in exchange for sending picks and prospects the Milwaukee Bucks’ way is Minnesota’s most effective path to pulling off a miracle. Good luck with that when you have Julius Randle instead of Towns.

Although it was debatable for a while, the Knicks have officially won that trade, free and clear. It was true before Donte DiVincenzo suffered a devastating Achilles injury. It’s even more accurate now after Randle laid a total egg in the second round. He exited the series against the Spurs shooting under 40 percent on twos and less than 20 percent from three, and having twice as many turnovers (18) as assists (nine).

While Randle has always been a polarizing player, the sheen of two All-NBA selections has long since worn off. The two years and $69.1 million left on his contract are far from immovable, but you’re not getting net-positive value back for it, either.

This, in turn, leaves the Wolves to use Rudy Gobert and/or Naz Reid as the names they send elsewhere to land assets worthy of getting Milwaukee’s attention. McDaniels fits the bill as well, but we’d have to assume the Bucks want him as part of any deal for themselves.

Gobert remains a generational defender who can prop up an entire system through the regular season and playoffs. He also turns 34 in June, and his offensive limitations can be detrimental in certain postseason matchups. Reid doesn’t turn 27 until August, and the four years and $103.4 million remaining on his contract are more than reasonable. But as a big man who probably shouldn’t be playing center versus opposing starters, Minnesota can’t expect to get a ransom for his services.

Karl-Anthony Towns is increasing his value with the Knicks

It wasn’t long ago that Towns’ own value seemed to hit its nadir. The two years and $118.1 million left on his contract became a roadblock to the Knicks collecting third-party assets in any hypothetical Giannis pursuit.

This could still be true in many ways. Towns is not suddenly immune to his Jekyll-and-Hyde acts. (See: Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.) Prospective suitors will not fork over the moon for the right to pay him, on average, more than 35 percent of the salary cap.

Still, when you combine the way he’s defending with his burgeoning value as a playmaking hub and his usual dose of floor-spacing at the 5, his contract takes a back seat to his overarching stardom.

Yeah, at one point, Towns was among the reasons New York would struggle to put together even a semi-competitive Giannis package. Not anymore. At least, not relative to whomever the Wolves will be using to do the same.