Timberwolves' Giannis pursuit is actually fantastic news for the Knicks

Despite having bigger, Eastern Conference Finals-sized fish to fry, the New York Knicks should be ecstatic the Minnesota Timberwolves are considered a serious suitor for Giannis Antetokounmpo. It means the two-time MVP could wind up getting traded for less than most thought, because the Timberwolves have even fewer assets at their disposal than the Knicks.

In his playoff obituary for Minnesota, The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski confirmed that the Tim Connelly-led front office aggressively pursued Giannis ahead of February’s deadline, and will “likely re-engage” that pursuit over the summer. Given how much help is needed for the Knicks to land the 31-year-old, the addition of any suitor, whatsoever, should come as bad news.

Minnesota is the mother of all exceptions.

The Timberwolves have less to offer for Giannis than the Knicks

New York’s odds of landing Giannis are often pooh-poohed because, as of draft night, it can only give the Milwaukee Bucks two-first-round picks (No. 24 in 2026, 2033) and two swaps (2030, 2032) as part of its package. That is a fair critique when looking at what most other could-be bidders can dangle.

It is decidedly not the case with the Timberwolves.

After finishing last season inside the second apron, Minnesota’s 2032 first-rounder is frozen (i.e. untradeable). That leaves Connelly and Co. with just two movable first-rounders (No. 28 in 2026, 2033) and one swap themselves (2028). One of its firsts (this year’s) is already lower than the Knicks’, and it’s a minus-one in the original-swap department to boot.

Around the trade deadline, you could have maybe argued the Timberwolves had the superior package when looking at the talent they can send out. You can’t say that anymore.

Karl-Anthony Towns has rehabilitated his trade value by playing the most versatile basketball of his life. Mikal Bridges has turned on the defensive jets during the playoffs. In doing so, he has turned his four-year, $150 million extension that starts next season into a borderline bargain. While the sticker price sounds steep, he will likely never have one of the 50 highest salaries.

Once upon a time, most of us wondered whether OG Anunoby was considered a net-positive trade asset on his current contract, which pays him $136.3 million over the next three years. This is a blasphemous notion now that he has morphed into an All-Defense candidate who’s also the team’s No. 3 (if not No. 2) option.

No, the Knicks do not have the kind of blue-chip youngster the Milwaukee Bucks will prefer for Giannis. But the same goes for the Timberwolves.

They aren’t shipping out Anthony Edwards. And at this moment you’d be hard-pressed to argue that Jaden McDaniels has more trade value than OG Anunoby or that Naz Reid is more appealing than Towns simply because they’re both younger and cheaper than New York’s guys. Anunoby and Towns have each maintained All-Star-level play for longer.

New York’s Giannis case keeps getting stronger

The Knicks’ interest in Giannis will be determined by how and when their season ends. In the meantime, though, their chances of landing him should they travel down that path seem to be rising.

If Minnesota is a viable suitor, then New York must be considered one, too. Especially when Giannis already chose it as his preferred destination.

Not only that, but at least one major threat has already come off the board. You can cross out two more unless you believe the Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs are open to nuclear change after making the Western Conference Finals.

Oh, on top of all that, Giannis reportedly prefers to play for a contender in the Eastern Conference.

None of which is to say the Knicks are favorites to land him. They shouldn’t even be thinking about him. Not right now. But if it comes down to it, they might have a real chance. The Timberwolves’ involvement, both past and future, is the latest evidence.