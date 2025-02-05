Knicks rumors: Hot-topic trade reportedly isn't something front office is discussing

In less than 24 hours, the NBA trade deadline will have come and gone. The New York Knicks' roster could look the same, or could look slightly different. The most surprising trade they could make would involve Mitchell Robinson.

The former starting center injured his ankle in December 2023 and underwent what everyone thought was season-ending surgery. He returned in time for the end of the 2023-24 regular season but re-injured the same ankle in the first round of the playoffs. Robinson had surgery again in May and has been out since.

Robinson was initially expected to return in December or January, but that was pushed back to February. He was cleared for contact on Monday, but that doesn't mean he'll play immediately. He still needs to be cleared for full practices. It's a big step in the right direction, though.

Last week, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reported that league sources believed New York would be "open" to trading Robinson. That idea gained more traction earlier this week when Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor reported that Mitch is one of the centers in which the Lakers have expressed interest. The speculation led fans to think Robinson might've already played his last game in a Knicks uniform.

However, on Wednesday, SNY's Ian Begley said he doesn't "think there's anything there" regarding a Robinson trade. He said it seems like New York is "set" with Robinson and is waiting for him to return.

🔹 Knicks are "not talking about" Mitchell Robinson: "I don't think there's anything there"

Knicks trading Mitchell Robinson before deadline seems unlikely

Keeping Robinson is the best option for New York. Yes, his injury history is concerning, but there aren't better defensive options than him on the market. The Knicks are strapped financially and don't have the assets to make a big splash.

A healthy Mitch is the game-changer the Knicks need, especially in the postseason. The good news is that we're still over two months away from the playoffs, and Robinson should be ready to go well before then.

New York has spent most of the season in the No. 3 spot in the East, which is impressive considering Robinson's injury (and others). However, the goal isn't to finish as a top team in the conference. What matters is what happens in the playoffs. Hopefully, Mitch will help propel the Knicks into a territory they haven't been to in a long time.