Knicks' successful roster building strategy may be turned to again in training camp

Going into last year’s training camp, the Knicks had just one roster spot available. It looked like it would come down to Malcolm Brogdon, Garrison Mathews, or Landry Shamet.

Well, Knicks fans know who won that battle. Last season proved that Shamet earned that spot on the team.

In their quest for a third big, New York could be going a similar route in this year’s training camp/preseason. Per Ian Begley of SNY if the team doesn’t sign or trade for a third center, “you can expect the Knicks to bring in multiple veteran centers to compete for the third center spot.”

If so, let the best man win — which was the case last year as well.

Numerous centers can compete for a roster spot

While the Knicks technically have two roster spots, they only have the veteran’s minimum to offer one player, or else they would enter the dreaded second apron. New York could also use the second-round exception to sign recent draft pick Tyler Nickel.

Begley pointed out that, if they truly liked any of the available options, the Knicks probably would have signed them to support their center depth by now. With just 13 players signed, and a maximum of 21 on training camp rosters, they could currently sign up to eight players on training camp deals.

The centers still unsigned don't necessarily comprise a sexy group of names. It includes players such as Nick Richards, Bismack Biyombo, Mason Plumlee, and Dwight Powell. The Knicks also can add Liam Robbins to a training camp deal, their starting center in summer league who made 13 appearances with the Bucks in 2024-25.

There may be some undrafted centers available that the Knicks deem deserving a shot. There’s no harm in staging a competition to make the Knicks roster if that’s the direction they decide to go.

Keep in mind that New York still has all three of their two-way spots open as well. They could sign a big to one of those openings and have them on the active NBA roster for up to 50 regular season games before making a real decision.

Training camp battle had correct winner last year

Rewind to a little less than a year ago, and Shamet was actually an underdog to make the team. It looked as if former Sixth Man of the Year and Rookie of the Year winner Malcolm Brogdon was the favorite, of three veteran options, to make the Knicks' opening night roster.

New York only had Tyler Kolek behind Jalen Brunson on the point guard depth chart. Miles McBride has always seemed to do better off the ball, and the team didn’t trade for Jose Alvarado until February.

Instead, Brogdon struggled in his four preseason outings and abruptly retired. That further opened the door for Shamet to make the club.

Shamet’s play was vital during the Knicks’ championship run. This offseason, he re-signed with New York on a four-year deal worth $24 million. The Knicks would be lucky to find someone just as impactful in a potential camp battle this fall.