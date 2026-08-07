Tyler Nickel just made Jack Kayil staying overseas easier for Knicks to stomach

New York Knicks second-round draft pick Jack Kayil will reportedly stay overseas for the 2026-27 season. It's a fairly disappointing development, as Kayil's decision will ultimately deprive them of the opportunity to develop a key young piece within their system.

Thankfully, the Knicks' other second-round draft pick, Tyler Nickel, intends to begin his professional career immediately and could thus become an instantly valuable piece of the puzzle.

Nickel, 22, is one of several players who has maintained eligibility to return to the NCAA despite being drafted. As such, there has been rampant speculation that the Knicks could lose both of their draft picks for the 2026-27 season.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, though Kayil will be staying overseas, Nickel intends to begin his NBA career in 2026-27 with the Knicks.

NYK draft pick Jack Kayil is staying overseas next season. Given that news, it’s worth noting that Tyler Nickel, NYK’s other 2nd round pick, is all in on starting his pro career, per league sources familiar with the dynamic — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) August 7, 2026

It doesn't necessarily make it easy to stomach losing Kayil for the 2026-27 season, but it certainly softens the blow that they can still bring in a talented young player to start developing in their system.

Tyler Nickel intends to begin his pro career immediately

Nickel has all of the tools to be the Knicks' most important draft pick since Miles McBride in 2021. Though New York is the defending NBA champion, it's in dire need of wing depth and doesn't have all that many players in the pipeline to provide it.

Nickel could help in that regard as a 6'8" wing who ranked among the best shooters in the country throughout his collegiate career.

Between his sophomore and senior seasons, Nickel averaged 2.5 three-point field goals made per game and shot 40.1 percent from beyond the arc. With a high release point and seemingly limitless range, he proved adept at spacing the floor with volume in two highly competitive conferences: The ACC and the SEC.

If Nickel can offer the same skill to the Knicks in 2026-27, then head coach Mike Brown would find it significantly easier to play minutes without OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and/or Josh Hart.

Even if it takes time for Nickel to be an NBA-caliber contributor, however, having him in the developmental system would be a plus. New York has done an excellent job in free agency and on the trade market under Leon Rose, but it's struggled to draft and develop supplemental talent.

With Nickel either in the G League or simply practicing with the main roster players, the Knicks could start the process of reversing that issue and developing the next generation of contributors to extend their championship window.