Knicks' lag behind entire rest of NBA could be Leon Rose's next masterstroke

The New York Knicks certainly aren’t last in the NBA in too many categories. That much should be obvious, fresh off their first championship in 53 years.

Currently, though, the Knicks do rank dead last in the league in players on two-way deals. That is because they don’t have any of their three two-way spots filled yet. The only two other teams with no more than one two-way player at the moment are the Celtics and the Nuggets.

They will likely be filled relatively soon, but it also makes you wonder if the front office has something more in mind and is choosing to keep their two-way slots open in the meantime because of that.

Does Leon Rose have something up his sleeve?

Last season, the Knicks ended the year with Trey Jemison, Kevin McCullar Jr., and Dillon Jones filling their two-way spots. The first two were on two-way contracts the entire year, while Jones joined New York about midway through the season and participated in NBA Summer League in July.

All three remain unsigned, and all are still two-way eligible. The Knicks also drafted two players in the second round: Tyler Nickel and Jack Kayil. Both could be added on two-way deals if they do not agree to standard contracts.

Speaking of standard deals, New York has 13 of those, meaning two roster spots are still open. A training-camp roster can have up to 21 players, but the Knicks not only don’t have anyone signed to a two-way contract, they also don’t have anyone on a non-guaranteed or Exhibit 10 deal.

There shouldn’t be a rush to get two-way players signed or fill the remaining open roster spots—the minimum is 14, so technically only one spot has to be filled. Do Leon Rose and his crew have something they are working on that requires them to keep those openings?

The need for a third center has been discussed quite a bit. Sure, the Knicks can sign someone like Nick Richards, but maybe they are looking toward a better option.

One thing to understand is that the front office has absolutely earned the trust of the fanbase. It’s likely that they already have players earmarked for two-way contracts, and those players may be aware of that as well. With training camp still a little less than two months away, it will be intriguing to see how the Knicks complete their roster.