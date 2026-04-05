Knicks are reaping the rewards of a Jordan Clarkson reinvention nobody saw coming

Jordan Clarkson may have re-entered the New York Knicks’ rotation out of necessity, but that’s not what’s keeping him in it now. No, the driving force behind his ascent up the Knicks’ pecking order is a late-career evolution pretty much no one predicted: This is the most plug-and-play version of Clarkson we have ever seen—at both ends of the floor.

More than a decade into his career, the 33-year-old’s reputation precedes him. He’s known as an unabashed shot-taker who subsists on ultra-difficult looks that don’t always fall at a high enough clip to justify them, and a defensive liability.

For the longest time, this was a spot-on overview, a nutshelling that played a pivotal part in Clarkson falling outside New York’s rotation. Yet, any summary of his strengths and weaknesses glossed over one key element he’s showcasing now: his ability to adapt.

Jordan Clarkson is taking easier shots…and playing defense

So much of Clarkson’s appeal is rooted in his willingness to try creating something out of nothing on the offensive end. Rest assured, this functional wrinkle still appeals to a Knicks team that’s light on reliable self-starting in the half-court.

At the same time, Clarkson has completely reworked his shot profile, feasting on more assisted buckets than ever before.

Entering this year, just over 26.2 percent of his career two-pointers came off helping hands. That share has soared to 51.6 percent with the Knicks. Perhaps not surprisingly, the 53.4 percent he’s shooting inside the arc, while not mind-meltingly high, is the second-best mark of his career.

We are seeing a similar shift from behind the rainbow. Around 73 percent of his made threes have come off assists for his career. That number sits at nearly 96 percent this season.

These changes shine in even starker contrast relative to last year, when he had free reign on the Utah Jazz. Barely 25 percent of his field-goal attempts in 2024-25 originated as spot-up opportunities. Over 34 percent of his shots are coming off the catch this season. Granted, this mark has dipped since re-entering the rotation. Even during this stretch, though, he’s using fewer dribbles per touch (1.76) and taking more shots at the basket (55 percent inside 10 feet).

This all says nothing of his increased defensive effort. As The Athletic’s Fred Katz recently highlighted, Clarkson is more engaged on the less-glamorous end and picking up players full-court more often than ever. Now, a month into his renaissance, the results speak for themselves.

Jordan Clarkson has become a necessity for the Knicks

Clarkson first rejoined the Knicks’ rotation during their March 6 blowout victory over the Denver Nuggets. In the time since, they have outscored opponents by 100 points with him on the floor. OG Anunoby is the only player on the roster with a better plus-minus.

Some might chalk this up to a fleeting heater. Head coach Mike Brown clearly disagrees. He has used Clarkson in key stretches with Jalen Brunson on the bench, and in three-guard alignments.

Perhaps the strongest sign of the Knicks’ faith in Clarkson came during their monster win over the Chicago Bulls. With both Deuce McBride and Landry Shamet available for the first time since JC’s rise, Brown found minutes for all three of them before garbage time. Jose Alvarado was instead the odd man out.

Good luck finding anyone who predicted that a couple of months ago. And if this holds true into the playoffs, Clarkson will have completed one of the most impressive, and unexpected, late-career about-faces in recent memory.