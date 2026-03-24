Jordan Clarkson’s career may have been saved by the Knicks’ desperation

Not too long ago, Jordan Clarkson sat on the outskirts of the New York Knicks rotation, without a clear way back into it. Going on 34, this relegation was enough to make you wonder whether he signed his last NBA contract.

Fortunately for him, the Knicks’ desperation for someone, anyone, other than Jalen Brunson to consistently generate offense opened a window of opportunity. He has since climbed through it, and slammed it shut behind him, ensuring not only his place on this team, but the continuation of his NBA career.

Jordan Clarkson was buried, and the Knicks’ offensive struggled saved him

Yes, Clarkson tumbled that far in New York’s pecking order. From January 19 through March 6, a stretch extending 22 games, he made just 12 appearances while racking up healthy DNPs. The 133 minutes he logged during this span trailed Tyler Kolek (151), Ariel Hukporti (155), and Mohamed Diawara (248).

Jarring still, this stretch coincided with the start of Deuce McBride’s absence from the rotation. If Clarkson wasn’t earning minutes outside garbage time then, it seemed unlikely he’d earn more than break-in-case-of-emergency consideration after the acquisition of Jose Alvarado.

Everything changed during the Knicks’ early March loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Searching for signs of offensive life, Mike Brown inserted Clarkson into the game. He didn’t exactly wow during his floor time, but the general aggression laid the groundwork for a return to the rotation.

At the time, New York was clinging to a league-average offensive rating following the All-Star streak—unacceptable given their personnel and payroll. Cold shooting up and down the depth chart was among the biggest culprits. Clarkson appearing in every game since is no coincidence.

Clarkson is proving his value beyond this season

Since rejoining the rotation, Clarkson is downing over 60 percent of his twos and 40 percent of his triples. The Knicks’ offensive rating is also 5.5 points per 100 possessions better with him on the floor.

This is a borderline monstrous development given how much of Clarkson’s playing time comes when Brunson catches a breather. It is, in fact, the kind of development that may extend his career.

Microwave-scoring specialists are at the nadir of their value. Teams are trying harder than ever to limit the number of liabilities in rotations. Guards who do not consistently defend, tee up shots for others, or shoot particularly efficient clips from beyond the arc aren’t in high demand.

Just consider what happened to Cam Thomas. He couldn’t land a long-term contract from the Brooklyn Nets or another team in restricted free agency, and was forced to play out this season on his qualifying offer. Brooklyn ended up waiving him after the trade deadline. He signed with the Milwaukee Bucks…who have since waived him to make room for Pete Nance.

Clarkson himself may have even experienced this phenomenon. The Utah Jazz did him a solid by letting him leave over the offseason, but he ended up on a minimum deal with the Knicks for reasons beyond his desire to wear orange and blue.

Coming back from your first minimum contract is a tall order unto itself. You are always associated with that bottom-of-the-barrel price point. Shedding that perception after falling out of your team’s rotation while on said minimum contract? That’s even harder. It is the mountain Clarkson was faced with climbing this summer.

But not anymore.