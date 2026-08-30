Knicks would reap benefits by adding forgotten former champion who’s still unsigned

With media day slowly creeping up, the regular season is almost here. This means most of the top names on the free agent market are taken. However, shockingly enough, one player remains unsigned who could help a handful of teams across the league with the skill set he brings: 2023 NBA champion Bruce Brown.

Brown is someone the New York Knicks should look to pursue before the season begins. Why is that? The veteran wing brings quality experience, top-tier availability, two-way contributions, and a team-first mindset.

This is the exact type of guy the Knicks need on and off the court to run it back, especially following a summer in which the Eastern Conference significantly improved all around.

The Knicks would benefit heavily by adding Bruce Brown in free agency

The addition of Bruce Brown to the Knicks would truly feel like a match made in heaven. He checks literally every box they could want in a late-summer addition. And to top things off, Brown might even sign for a discount, as he may be just as hungry as the Knicks to win another ring.

Last season, Brown averaged 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists for the Denver Nuggets, shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from beyond the arc. These are elite role-player numbers, and he notched them while not even averaging 25 minutes per game.

The best part about Brown’s production at the age of 29 is not even the efficient numbers he was producing, either. It’s his availability. He did not miss a single game during the 2025-26 season, suiting up for 82 straight contests, and then six more in the playoffs.

This speaks volumes about Brown’s dedication, commitment, and desire to help his team win over a long season.

On the Knicks, Brown is one of those guys Mike Brown could plug and play to the Knicks' best interest. He can start in someone's absence, come off the bench, or even be utilized as a leader in the locker room, particularly when adversity strikes and New York needs a voice.

The bottom line is: Brown will do whatever is asked of him on a nightly basis. With a little over a month until the preseason begins, signing him is the best way for the reigning champions to enter the regular season with hopes of trying to be the first back-to-back champions since 2018.