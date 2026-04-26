OG Anunoby closer than ever to becoming the two-way star Knicks know he can be

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby has been an enigmatic figure for the better part of the past 10 years. Between his superstar ascension along the collegiate ranks to the injury that pushed him out of the draft lottery to an NBA career defined by defensive genius and flashes of offensive brilliance, many have been waiting to see Anunoby realize his true potential.

If the 2026 NBA Playoffs are a sign of things to come, then Anunoby is closer than ever to becoming the offensive force of nature many have hoped he could be.

Anunoby finished the Knicks' 113-102 victory over the Atlanta Hawks with 18 points and eight rebounds on 6-of-9 shooting from the field. It was an encouraging start to the postseason, but many were still asking for the 28-year-old to be more assertive on offense.

Anunoby shot just 4-of-9 in Game 2, with the Knicks falling 107-106—leaving fans pondering once again how a more aggressive approach on offense could've yielded better results.

Anunoby answered the call in Game 3, posting 29 points, nine rebounds, one assist, three blocks, and a steal on 9-of-16 shooting. Though the Knicks lost 109-108, it was a clear sign of progress that led to Anunoby dropping 22 points and 10 rebounds on 9-of-16 shooting during a pivotal 114-98 victory in Game 4.

On a night when Jalen Brunson couldn't buy a bucket and Karl-Anthony Towns took a more well-rounded approach to offense, Anunoby's scoring helped save New York from facing a 3-1 deficit.

OG Anunoby finally taking an assertive approach to scoring for Knicks

The Knicks' success with Anunoby asserting himself as a scorer should surprise no one. During the 2025-26 regular season, New York went 23-4 across the 27 games during which the nine-year veteran scored at least 20 points.

The Knicks were also 17-4 when Anunoby attempted at least 15 field goal attempts, which aligns with the 16 he put up during Game 4.

Moving forward, New York must make it a point to not only get Anunoby involved, but encourage and empower him to be aggressive. He has a unique combination of size, skill, and athleticism that makes him a nightmare matchup for the average players at the 3 and 4 alike.

That's been on display over the past two games against the Hawks, with Anunoby showing out and providing a needed sense of stability for the Knicks' offense.

The good news is that Anunoby shot 48.0 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from beyond the arc during home games during the regular season. The bizarre phenomenon, however, was that he averaged 2.1 fewer points than in road games, as well as nearly a full extra field goal attempt.

With Game 5 heading back to Madison Square Garden, the Knicks will need Anunoby to buck the trend and continue to anchor their offense.