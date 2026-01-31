Knicks are quietly leaving clues about Mitchell Robinson’s future

Mitchell Robinson’s time with the New York Knicks could be barreling towards a close. That’s among the only reasonable explanations for how they’re handling the trade deadline.

Throw the Giannis Antetokounmpo rumors to the side for a minute. Those are their own beast. Focus instead on the ancillary news. More specifically, consider that The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III reported earlier this month that he’s “heard for months” the Knicks are considering going after another center. And then, consider that Yves Missi has popped up onto their radar.

Two-plus-two doesn’t always equal four. In this case, though, it does. New York is clearly concerned it may lose Robinson in free agency, or it’s bracing for the prospect of moving him in advance of the Feb. 5 deadline.

Interest in Yves Missi says it all

This isn’t meant to imply the Knicks don’t value Robinson. On the contrary, they know how transformative he can be on defense, and how important he is to their second-chance opportunities. They are far more likely to let him walk in free agency than trade him as a result. What he does for their title chances now probably beats whatever they can get back for him in a midseason trade.

Still, there is a subplot to New York’s interest in Missi not being talked about enough: He isn’t someone you acquire to be your third big.

Yes, juicing his floor time during Robinson’s off nights or when he misses time with an injury is a given. But the 21-year-old is much too talented to play the eight to 10 minutes per game that would be available when both Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns are in the rotation. That is a grotesque underuse of his own offensive-rebounding prowess, as well as the strides he’s made as a rim protector.

It would be one thing if the Knicks were trying to run dual-big lineups full-time. They’re not. Missi would be a cut above break-in-case-of-emergency if he’s joining a team that has both Robinson and Towns.

The Knicks feel like they’re anticipating a big change

The signals only get stronger when you factor in what it will take to land Missi. The New Orleans Pelicans want a first-round pick, which the Knicks do not have. They can perhaps bridge the gap with a swap, or by overloading the Pels with seconds. But that’s not something you do strictly to cover yourself in the event Robinson misses time.

New York has more pressing needs to fill than a safety net at center. This doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be shopping for another big. A third center goes a long way if they don’t trust Ariel Hukporti. They just aren’t supposed to cost the type of assets Missi—or even someone like Robert Williams III—will.

No, Missi is the center you target if you’re bracing for Robinson’s departure. Or perhaps KAT’s exit, though that’s much less likely. Missi is on the books for another two years and $9.1 million. He is infinitely more affordable than Robinson will be this summer.

If the Knicks give up what it takes to get him, they’re not doing so with the hope he can be their backup’s backup. They’re preparing for life without Robinson. All that remains to be seen is whether that life begins at the trade deadline, or over the offseason.