Knicks already eyeing Mitchell Robinson replacement if rumor proves true

While the majority of the league has their attention set on the situation between Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, it seems the New York Knicks are working in the shadows, trying to land their potential long-term replacement for Mitchell Robinson.

According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, Leon Rose and company have shown an interest in acquiring New Orleans Pelicans pivot Yves Missi ahead of the February 5 trade deadline.

For months, rumors have been circulating that the Knicks are looking to pursue big men via the trade market to help bolster their currently sparse center depth.

Though such an agenda is certainly aimed at aiding in the club's push for an NBA Finals run here in 2025-26, a move for someone like Missi would clearly be geared for the long-term as well and, quite possibly, indicate that Robinson's time in the Big Apple could soon be coming to an end.

Knicks could be looking at Yves Missi as Mitchell Robinson replacement

Robinson has undeniably established himself as a fan-favorite among the Knicks faithful throughout his eight seasons with the organization.

With his ferocious rim-protecting skills and elite board gobbling abilities, the nitty-gritty big man has endeared himself to the fanbase in ways that few others have since the turn of the 21st Century.

Unfortunately, due to his long-standing injury woes coupled with New York's nightmarish salary cap situation, many have assumed that Robinson will be a goner following the conclusion of this season, as he's on an expiring contract and will presumably be offered a deal in free agency from an opposing squad that the Knicks simply won't be able to match.

With all this in mind, it only makes sense that this front office would be inquiring about Missi's availability before next month's trade cut-off.

Roughly six years younger than Robinson, the sophomore offers a similar skill set at a rookie-scale cost, extending through the 2027-28 season.

Missi wrapped up his debut campaign in the league with impressive, All-Rookie Second Team-earning averages of 9.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 26.8 minutes per game, and, despite seeing a reduced role as a result of a schematic shakeup here in year two, is still producing to the tune of 14.4 points, 14.4 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks when converted to per 100 metrics.

All things considered, if the expectation is that the Knicks will lose Robinson this coming offseason, targeting Missi as his replacement is an incredibly logical and highly proactive game plan.