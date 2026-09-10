Knicks' questionable wing depth makes Landry Shamet's health an X-Factor

The New York Knicks currently have two wings other than the starters who stand at 6'5" or taller and averaged at least 10.0 minutes per game in 2025-26. One is Landry Shamet, who played 23.0, and the other is Jordan Clarkson, who's 34 years of age, played 17.8, and shot 32.7 percent from beyond the arc.

There's optimism surrounding the untapped potential of players such as Mohamed Diawara and Tyler Nickel, but until they prove they can consistently thrive in the NBA, the Knicks will need Shamet to resolve his recent injury woes and provide the two-way value he showcased in 2025-26.

The Knicks have been rewarded tenfold for gambling on Shamet when it seemed as though his career was on a decline. Shamet missed 42 games in 2022-23 and shot just 33.8 percent from beyond the arc in 2023-24.

After two strong seasons as a reserve for the Knicks, however, it’s clear that Shamet can still be an impact player. Unfortunately, his injury issues have carried into New York, thus limiting his availability and thus his overall impact during the regular season.

As the Knicks look for creative solutions to their lack of ideal wing depth, Shamet staying healthy and stepping up will thus be crucial.

A healthy Landry Shamet could resolve Knicks’ questionable wing depth

Shamet has shot the lights out for the Knicks through two fruitful seasons. He buried 39.7 percent of his threes in 2024-25 and 39.2 percent of his attempts in 2025-26. He did so despite continuing to battle injuries.

Shamet missed 32 games in 2024-25 and 32 in 2025-26. He dislocated his shoulder during the 2024-25 preseason and missed 25 games due an in-season right shoulder sprain in 2025-26.

In turn, the Knicks never truly integrated Shamet into the rotation in a way that allowed him to spend a full season learning his teammates’ tendencies. Instead, he effectively spent two years learning on the fly and plugging holes to the best of his abilities. Even still, he earned both Mike Brown and Tom Thibodeau’s trust.

Now entering the 2026-27 season with a potential clean bill of health and a four-year contract to reward him for fighting through injuries and helping to deliver a championship, the Knicks should finally have a full season of Shamet—and all he brings to the table.

Knicks' lack of proven wings makes a healthy Landry Shamet essential

Shamet is a known shooter whose ability to space the floor with volume and efficiency has paid dividends when he’s been healthy. The 6’5” wing has not only flirted with 40 percent shooting from beyond the arc overall, but has ranked in the 93rd and 85th percentiles in catch-and-shoot three-point shot making efficiency, per Basketball Index.

Shamet also made a fairly unexpected jump on the defensive end of the floor in 2025-26, when he emerged as something of a 3-and-D wing.

Landry Shamet 13 PTS (5-12 FG, 3-7 3P), 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 BLK, 0 TO, +9 (+/-) vs. Spurs



27/48 on threes in these playoffs (56.3%) https://t.co/Mgh9idOw2D pic.twitter.com/b2U2yo3icx — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) June 6, 2026

Shamet finished the 2025-26 season ranked in the 74th percentile in perimeter isolation defense, the 73rd percentile in ball screen navigation, and the 66th percentile in off-ball chaser defense, per Basketball Index. He also ranked in the 86th percentile in rim deterrence, using his size and positioning to keep opponents away from the basket.

For a Knicks team that lacks ideal depth behind starters OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart, having a 6’5” shooting guard who can space the floor and defend at a high level would be a massive boost across 82 games.

With Shamet in the rotation, the Knicks could pace Anunoby, Bridges, and Hart in less tasking roles that allow them to play fewer minutes and ultimately expend less energy. That would go a long way toward preserving their abilities for the postseason, which will call on them to make a third consecutive deep run in physically demanding two-way roles.

If Shamet can even just be generally available in 2026-27, then the Knicks will have a far easier time spacing the floor, pacing their critical two-way wings through regular season games, and ultimately making a run at a second straight title.