Josh Hart continues Knicks' offseason of players saying everything right

The US Open has had many celebrities pull up to watch their favorite tennis stars on the court. That includes members of the reigning NBA champion New York Knicks, such as Miles McBride, Landry Shamet, Jose Alvarado, and Tyler Kolek.

Another person who has taken part in the action is Josh Hart. During the men’s quarterfinal match between Alexander Zverev and Botic van de Zandschulp, Hart went into the booth to talk with announcers John McEnroe and Chris Fowler. Fowler asked whether the Knicks were back on the grind now that they have a big target on their backs.

“I don’t think we have a big target because I don’t think anyone is picking us to win again,” Hart said. “So, we’re using it as fuel. We’re still the hunters. We’re not satisfied with one. Obviously, the next goal is to get another."

Another excellent sound bite by a Knicks player this offseason, and it continues an offseason of Knicks players saying the right thing.

What's better than one, folks? Two.

Hart is correct in that most aren't predicting the Knicks to go back-to-back. The sportsbooks list the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder as having better title odds for 2026–27, and some also have the Philadelphia 76ers above the Knicks. DraftKings Sportsbook currently has both at +900.

Hart, like Jalen Brunson and others before him this offseason, has made it clear that they aren’t resting on their laurels after ending the franchise’s 53-year championship drought. It’s the mindset needed in an era defined by parity.

Brunson mentioned that they need to avoid "speaking of the trophy, thinking about the trophy, or seeing the trophy." Jordan Clarkson talked about how "the goal is to do it again."

New York became the eighth different champion over the last eight years. None of the previous seven teams to win it all before the Knicks made it back to the NBA Finals the following year.

Many teams display some cockiness after winning a championship. The Knicks were no different for the next few days, including at their championship parade. They have made it evident, though, that their focus has quickly shifted to the 2026–27 season and how they can have another championship parade in the Big Apple.

New York is coming off one of the best playoff runs in league history. The team is returning nearly its entire rotation, minus Mitchell Robinson. The East has a lot of contenders, though, while the Spurs and Thunder don’t seem to be going away anytime soon out West.

It won’t be easy to repeat, just as it isn’t for any team, but the Knicks know that two is greater than one — and are motivated to see that through.