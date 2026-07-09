Knicks prepare to break glass in case of emergency by re-signing Jordan Clarkson

The New York Knicks have re-signed Jordan Clarkson to a one-year deal. It's a beneficial move on multiple levels, including the creation of continuity that should enable the Knicks to overcome the loss of Mitchell Robinson by remaining consistent in other areas.

The most important facet of the Knicks re-signing Clarkson, however, is that they've protected themselves from Jalen Brunson's recovery from surgery and Miles McBride's potential departure.

Brunson recently underwent surgery on his left wrist. That, of course, is the side of his shooting hand. Thankfully, it's not expected to keep the Knicks' franchise player sidelined for long, as he's "expected to return to basketball activities later this summer," per Shams Charania of ESPN.

Nevertheless, if there are complications of any kind or even just a learning curve for Brunson to find his form early in the 2026-27 season, having a high-volume scorer like Clarkson could relieve pressure from the franchise player to immediately find his form.

The issue that's more likely to rear its head is that McBride will enter the final season of his current contract in 2026-27. He'll make just $3,956,523 in the last year on his front-loaded deal, and if he plays like he did in 2025-26, will likely be in store for a significant pay increase.

If the Knicks are ultimately unable to re-sign McBride next summer, then Clarkson may ultimately come back into play as the team navigates a tricky path to replacing him.

Knicks needed insurance for Brunson's injury, McBride's expiring contract

McBride turned in an excellent 2025-26 regular season. He averaged a career-best 12.0 points and 2.7 three-point field goals made per game, as well as 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 0.9 steals, while shooting the lights out at 41.3 percent from beyond the arc.

An untimely sports hernia surgery unfortunately disrupted McBride's rhythm and momentum, but he firmly established himself as one of the NBA's premier sharpshooters.

Still just 25 years of age, McBride is certain to receive external interest if he sustains or builds upon his success in 2026-27. That could ultimately cause a cash-strapped Knicks team to explore two viable options: Trading him before the February deadline or accepting that it may not be able to re-sign him, but staying the course nevertheless.

In either scenario, Clarkson will play a pivotal role for the team as a shot creator, floor spacer, and even a vastly improved defender who can offer continuity amidst potential change.

Clarkson only signed a one-year deal, of course, but he'd hypothetically be at two full seasons with the Knicks if McBride leaves via free agency in 2027. That could make it easier to convince the veteran to re-sign and take some of the pressure off of his current teammates to fill McBride's shoes.

It'd certainly be ideal to re-sign McBride and avoid this potential headache altogether, but re-signing Clarkson has created some degree of flexibility for the Knicks in case they have to bid the 25-year-old farewell.