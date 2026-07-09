Knicks quietly confirm top offseason priority by re-signing Jordan Clarkson

The New York Knicks continue to overcome the loss of Mitchell Robinson by ensuring that the rest of the championship-winning team sticks together. That process has thus far consisted of bringing back Jose Alvarado, Mohamed Diawara, and Landry Shamet.

On Thursday, July 9, one more essential contributor from the 2025-26 championship squad agreed to return: Jordan Clarkson. In turn, the Knicks made it clear what their top priority is: Continuity.

Clarkson, 34, appeared in 72 regular season games and 18 of the Knicks' 19 postseason outings during the 2025-26 season. He not only continued to be the proverbial microwave scorer who can heat up quicker than most, but played with surprising intensity on the defensive end of the floor.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Clarkson has agreed to a one-year deal worth $3.9 million to return to the Knicks and facilitate the effort to repeat as champions.

Free agent Jordan Clarkson has agreed to a one-year, $3.9 million deal to return to the New York Knicks, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Brandon Cavanaugh tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/VG6OQcpJVx — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 9, 2026

Clarkson re-signing puts the finishing touches on New York bringing back each of its key rotational pieces—Robinson aside—who became free agents this summer.

Knicks prioritized continuity as much as possible this summer

Outside of losing Robinson, the Knicks are now prepared to enter the 2026-27 season with an almost identical roster. Even with Robinson's departure, they signed the most similar affordable player they could find on the open market in Andre Drummond.

Though Drummond doesn't necessarily offer the same attributes as Robinson overall, his generational rebounding and physicality down low at least check two pivotal boxes.

The Knicks also added drafted players to their rotation in floor spacers Jack Kayil and Tyler Nickel. Both selections ultimately align with the goal of continuity, however, as they don't necessarily change anything about how New York plays or operates.

Instead, if Kayil and Nickel were to realize their potential, they'd provide invaluable depth along the wings behind the heavily-featured trio of OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart.

Even then, the Knicks' rotation appears to be the same as it was in 2025-26 until proven otherwise. Diawara should have a chance to play more minutes if he improves, but re-signing Alvarado, Clarkson, and Shamet appears to be a deliberate attempt at ensuring that what worked during a dominant run to a title can carry over into the next season.

The time may ultimately come when New York has to make a trade before or during the 2026-27 season, but in terms of their offseason actions and priorities, continuity proved to be king.