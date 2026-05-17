Knicks’ playoff hopes hinge on a lifeline other than Jalen Brunson

To everyone’s knowledge, Jalen Brunson is the heart and soul of the New York Knicks. From top to bottom, there’s so much that rides on his shoulders. And it’s clear that, without him, the Knicks wouldn’t be able to go anywhere in the postseason.

However, for New York to get over last season’s hump and make it to the NBA Finals, they’ll also need a player that's emerged as Mike Brown’s secondary lifeline: OG Anunoby.

He was pivotal in rounds one and two, and on the ‘Game Theory Podcast, ’ Sam Vecenie emphasized that New York’s future in the playoffs is dependent on Anunoby’s health.

Essentially, if he plays, Vecenie agrees with fans: that the Knicks are in position to make history. But in the event his hamstring is still bothering him, life might become increasingly tough for the entire rest of the team.

The Knicks are bound to struggle if OG Anunoby doesn’t play

In the grand scheme of things, there’s only so much Brunson can do with the stakes at their highest. He’s human at the end of the day, and that’s why he'll need OG Anunoby’s help in the Eastern Conference Finals.

For context, Anunoby was sensational for the Knicks in the first two rounds. He averaged an impressive 21.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.9 steals, and 1.1 blocks through eight postseason contests, shooting 61.9% from the field and 53.8% from three-point territory.

These numbers alone back up how much of a game-changer he was, on both sides of the ball, for Mike Brown. But especially against better competition, he'll need to keep it up to some extent.

Not only was he easily regarded as the Knicks’ second option while he was available, but there’s reason to believe that if he didn’t take the initiative to step his game up, New York would’ve been bounced in the first round.

So, to Vecenie’s point, the Knicks won’t have a future beyond the third round if Anunoby is unable to lace his sneakers up as soon as possible.

He’s been that important to New York. It feels like a stretch to believe Brunson has the power to lead this Knicks squad, into territory they haven’t sniffed in nearly three decades, with Anunoby stuck in street clothes.

Could New York take one, or possibly steal two games to force a game six?

Sure, Brunson has certainly shown he has enough in the tank to put up a fight. But to win four out of seven, it’s definitely going to require the 28-year-old wing to be present in the lineup.