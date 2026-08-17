Knicks are tied for a pair of NBA-best schedule advantages

The New York Knicks earned 34 nationally televised games in the 2026-27 regular season – the most possible.

But while the spotlight may seem like an advantage for Jalen Brunson & Co., the Knicks’ real schedule advantage lies in the margins.

New York is tied with 11 other teams for the fewest back-to-backs next season, and for the fewest road back-to-backs, per ESPN. The ranking is far from a bunch of scheduled victories; the Knicks need to capitalize on the inherent rest advantage to make it matter. But the team’s award-winning training staff has a relatively clean path to helping their players make it through the season.

Knicks earned a champion’s schedule with fewest back-to-backs

The Knicks aren’t currently scheduled to have three days of rest before a game, according to The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III. But they still have an overall advantage with regard to their back-to-backs.

12 teams have a league-low 13 back-to-back contests — and the reigning champs are included. They’re definitely not the only team in the league set to benefit from some convenient scheduling. They should still take what they can get. Relatively speaking, they got as much padding around their travel days as they could have asked for.

The regular season still matters to the reigning champs

The Eastern Conference was better than its Western counterpart last season. This offseason, it simply got even better. Giannis Antetokounmpo changed teams, but not conferences — and LeBron James left the Los Angeles Lakers for the nearby Philadelphia 76ers.

The Knicks benefited greatly from homecourt advantage on their way to ending their 53-year championship drought. They had it against each of their opponents in the Eastern Conference Playoffs, from the Atlanta Hawks to their pair of sweep-victims in Philadelphia and Cleveland.

Teams create their own luck. Tom Thibodeau used to define luck as preparation meeting opportunity. And as much skill as any NBA Champion needs to have as a collective, they also need every bit of luck they can get their hands on.

For the Knicks, getting to start their series against the Sixers and Cavaliers without the need to travel was a real advantage. Josh Hart said as much on The Roommates Show with Jalen Brunson.

While the rest wasn’t entirely responsible for the pair of sweeps, it’s hard to imagine it being entirely unrelated — especially given that both Philadelphia and Cleveland came straight off of seven-game series.

It won’t be easy for the Knicks to reclaim homecourt advantage, but they have the players (and coaching staff) to make it happen in an uber-competitive east. It’ll be key to their chances of defending the 2026 NBA Championship.