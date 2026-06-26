Knicks have nothing to fear from Lakers' Mitchell Robinson interest

After winning the first championship of his career, for the team that drafted him in 2018, Mitchell Robinson is set to enter unrestricted free agency. On the market, according to Jake Fischer of ‘The Stein Line,’ the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in signing him.

Understandably so, the Lakers are likely pursuing replacements for DeAndre Ayton, who has a slim-to-none chance of being brought back. However, Fischer added that sources tell him Robinson is content where he’s at -- which ultimately gives the New York Knicks nothing to worry about.

That’s definitely a bit of upsetting news for the Lakers. They had to have gotten tired of dealing with Ayton’s constant shenanigans, such as inconsistency and a weak defensive presence, and simply wanted a better big man for Luka Doncic.

Unfortunately, for them, they might have to explore other options if Robinson is out of the picture.

Why would Mitchell Robinson leave his current situation? It's perfect!

Some players, following a title victory, look to cash out on their situations. Many factors certainly play a role in the decision process, but at the end of the day, they wind up with a change of scenery.

Robinson, on the other hand, has no reason to look anywhere else.

The former second-round pick has a dream role. He backs up Karl-Anthony Towns and has a strict list of duties that consists of rebounding, finishing, and rim protecting. Anchoring a defense is hard, but Robinson excels at it.

In addition to making it to the promised land, which should put the Knicks in a soft spot in his heart, Robinson was used for under 20 minutes per game during the regular season and playoffs. As a result, there is much less physical strain on his body, making his life on the Knicks manageable.

Regarding finances, Robinson knows good and well that he is going to get paid any day now. He was phenomenal throughout the Knicks’ championship run and showed up on his best behavior when defending Victor Wembanyama in the NBA Finals.

That should speak volumes, and will carry significant weight in determining how much his next salary turns out to be.

That said, of course, Robinson apparently likes where he’s at. How could he not? From A to Z, the 28-year-old has it all with the Knicks, making it senseless for him to walk to another team in free agency. What kind of raise is worth giving up a dream situation with the team that first believed in you?