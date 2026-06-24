Knicks' bold draft strategy just made Mitchell Robinson's future clearer

The New York Knicks traded completely out of the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft, which should hint at the team’s plan to try to bring back Mitchell Robinson. The defending champs are just $16.5 million below the dreaded second apron, but want to keep the band together for their repeat bid. In an era where rookie contracts are more important than ever, New York gave up the 24th pick to avoid adding a guaranteed deal to their books. They didn’t do that without a good reason.

The Knicks traded back from 24 to 25 in exchange for cash from the Lakers. They quickly sent 25 for 30 and two second-round picks before dealing 30 for three more second-rounders. New York turned the 24th pick into five second-round picks and cash on Tuesday night. The Knicks aren’t done making moves, according to Shams.

Phoenix sent No. 47 among the three second-rounders to New York, sources said. So the Knicks now add that 47th pick to Nos. 31 and 55 on Wednesday night. The champion Knicks are now on the clock -- and, per sources, they have already received offers of future draft assets for No.… https://t.co/yMrWenlqHW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2026

They are focusing on their championship core. Fans saw them agree to a new deal with Mohamed Diawara that signaled a Mitch Rob return. The draft only further tipped the team’s hand. Expect them to exceed the second apron to bring Robinson back.

Knicks trading out of the 1st round opens the door to bring back Mitchell Robinson

Robinson just finished a four-year contract worth $60 million that was descending. The Knicks may be able to convince him to take around the non-taxpayer mid-level exception number of $15 million per year to return. It would force New York to exceed the second apron, but that is worth every penny and restriction if the Knicks can repeat as champions.

Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart will all be back next season. Credit to Leon Rose for boldly building this roster. The KAT deal caught plenty of heat, but nobody is questioning it now. New York is trying to find ways to re-sign Mitch Rob and Landry Shamet to keep the entire rotation intact.

Robinson and Shamet are unrestricted free agents and will draw significant interest on the open market. The Knicks would love to convince them to take less for a shot to keep this roster together. That will be easier said than done, but Leon Rose and the front office keep positioning themselves to make it happen.

New York gave up a shot at a talented prospect on a rookie contract to save money. They have three picks in the second round, but will only keep those if it means finding a player they can stash or keep on a two-way contract.

The New York Knicks are fully committed to keeping their championship roster together. Trading out of the first round was bold, but it maximized every penny to give to Mitchell Robinson in free agency. The Knicks need their backup big man to return, and it looks more likely with each passing day.