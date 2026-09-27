Knicks may not keep Tyler Nickel on a two-way contract for very long

Tyler Nickel has officially put pen to paper on a two-way contract with the New York Knicks. Though the 23-year-old would typically have to wait until after the trade deadline for them to convert him to a standard NBA deal, don’t be surprised if the prospect of him returning to school winds up expediting this process.

Remember, sources previously told CBS Sports’ Isaac Trotter that Nickel was “expected to explore” the possibility of returning to Vanderbilt following an injunction that paved the way for a fifth year of college eligibility. While this ruling was later reversed, the legal process remains ongoing, and it initially had many wondering whether New York would need to offer the No. 47 pick a standard contract to lock him down for the 2026-27 campaign.

This most recent development proves that won’t be the case. But the Knicks may have sold Nickel on a quicker-than-expected promotion—something for which their finances, tight as they are, actually allow.

The Knicks could technically convert Nickel’s contract soon after the regular season starts

Assuming New York keeps just one of its many training-camp invites, it will be left with $824,347 in wiggle room beneath the second apron, which as a reminder, they will not be entering. Nickel’s minimum salary for the entire season runs $1,357,763—about $533,416 more than the Knicks would have left to spend.

HOWEVER: Contracts get prorated once the 2026-27 campaign tips off. Under the current season’s length, a rookie-minimum salary works out to $7,803.24 per day. That is the amount by which Nickel’s contract value could decline every day he remains unsigned.

Using this math, the Knicks could convert their rookie sharpshooter 69 (nice) days into the season. That would put him on the standard roster before the New Year—comfortably sooner than the trade deadline.

Yet, Nickel’s promotion might actually come much earlier.

Pacome Dadiet’s name continues to float around the rumor mill. Though he doesn’t have any trade value, the Knicks have the second-round draft pick stockpile necessary to offload his $2.9 million salary. If they do that, they’d have room to sign two of their veteran training-camp invites, and then convert Nickel’s contract just 13 days into the regular season.

This would be an atypical move from the Knicks

Conventional wisdom suggests the Knicks won’t give Nickel a standard-roster bump so soon. This front office has valued every penny of flexibility it has beneath the second apron. Leaving him on a two-way contract until later in the year, gives them more breathing room to work with around the trade deadline, and also allows them to conduct midseason business with an open roster spot.

Here’s the thing: This situation isn’t exactly conventional.

Nickel’s (potential) fifth-year of eligibility armed him with leverage 47th-overall selections don’t usually enjoy. The Knicks are also light on reserve perimeter players who stand taller than 6’5”, and actually warrant court time. There is Mohamed Diawara, and that’s it.

Weighed all together, this points toward Nickel’s time on a two-way contract being much shorter than anyone expected—including, perhaps, the Knicks themselves.