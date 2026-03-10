Knicks need Miles McBride now more than ever as ugly reality sets in

The New York Knicks have embraced the depth of the rotation more in 2025-26 than they did a year ago, but the results have been erratic at best. There's value to be found in giving the starters more time to rest, of course, but actively generating positive value from the bench has been an uphill battle.

With super-sub Miles McBride sidelined, it's become perfectly clear how valuable he is to the Knicks and how badly the rotation is missing him.

McBride is one of the most valuable players in the NBA when you factor quality against contract. He's making just $4,333,333 in 2025-26 and is owed an even more team-friendly figure of $3,956,523 for the 2026-27 season.

For a Knicks team with a surplus of big contracts, having an experienced postseason player who offers production and two-way value at a bargain price is nothing short of a luxury.

Unfortunately, McBride has missed the past 20 games after undergoing sports hernia surgery and was given a six-to-eight week recovery timeline that could keep him out until the final week of the regular season. The team has played well overall, but the second unit continues to rely on bursts of production with their stabilizing force sidelined.

That reared its head in perhaps the most disappointing manner on Mar. 9, when the Knicks lost for the third time in four tries and failed to generate much of anything from the second unit.

Knicks' second unit ranks amongst the NBA's worst scoring groups

New York's starters accounted for 104 of its 118 points in the 126-118 loss to the LA Clippers. Defense was clearly the biggest issue, but losing a game where the five starters average 20.8 points per player borders on unforgivable.

To make matters worse, the Knicks' second unit not only scored a mere 14 points, but shot 5-of-20 from the field and 4-of-15 from beyond the arc.

It's an unfortunately expected development considering New York's second unit ranks No. 27 in the NBA in offensive rating. It's certainly performed well on defense, but the inability to create consistent offense has inevitably placed a heavy burden on the starters to dominate on both ends of the floor.

That makes McBride's absence even more difficult to stomach, as he's the most productive scorer the second unit has to offer, as well as an arguably elite three-point shooter.

McBride is currently averaging 12.9 points, 2.8 assists, 2.6 rebounds, 0.9 steals, and 2.9 three-point field goals made in 28.0 minutes on .434/.420/.814 shooting. He's No. 1 on the Knicks in three-point field goals made per game, No. 1 among reserves in scoring, and No. 2 among bench players in assists.

For a Knicks second unit with a simple need for offensive production, it can't be overstated how badly McBride is missed on nights when unsustainable peaks reveal their true nature.