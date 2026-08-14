Knicks must beware as NBA gifts Spurs a chance at revenge for Christmas

The New York Knicks' schedule is out in all of its glory, leaving fans able to mark their calendars with each of their most-anticipated matchups. The San Antonio Spurs are likely circling all of theirs with the Knicks.

The young group from Texas has plenty of revenge to seek, particularly from this Knicks squad. New York rendered them runners-up in both the 2025 NBA Cup and the 2026 NBA Finals. Superstar center Victor Wembanyama has another year under his belt, too.

So far, there haven't been any videos of the big man training with monks this summer. That means he might still have some pent-up anger to take out on New York City next season. And he'll have the perfect chance on Christmas Day, thanks to the NBA setting the Knicks and Spurs up to tip off at noon.

Wembanyama's history with Knicks goes far beyond NBA Finals

So far, Wembanyama is 2-3 against the Knicks in the regular season. Those games were almost all responsible for producing some fireworks — one way or another.

The Frenchman's first regular season game against the Knicks came in November 2023, at Madison Square Garden. It was relatively uneventful, with Wembanyama missing his first seven shot attempts and finishing with just 14 points on 4-14 FG. It did, however, leave the giant plenty of room to grow.

Wembanyama played his next game against the Knicks in March 2024, notching 40 points and 20 rebounds on his way to out-dueling Jalen Brunson. The Knick captain gave him 61 that night, but didn't get to keep the game ball. Wemby made sure of it, launching it into the stands in San Antonio after the final buzzer gave him the day.

He got fined $25,000 by the league as a result. But the real cost was getting on Brunson's bad side. Wembanyama would pay for that later.

The Knicks and Spurs have played on Christmas before

The center's next matchup against the Knicks came on Christmas Day of 2024. His 42-point, 18-rebound, 4-assist showcase was impressive. But Mikal Bridges flipped his own script on him, forcing him to echo Brunson's 61-point barrage in the earlier Knick loss. The rangy wing scored 41 points of his own, just enough to help New York win by three.

Wembanyama's next game against the Knicks was the NBA Cup Championship. The stats didn't count toward season totals, but the level of competition in Las Vegas was real. The prize money was too. The Knicks took it for themselves.

That set the Spurs up to get some revenge — just weeks later — on New Year's Eve. New York was without Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson, and Landry Shamet; San Antonio without Devin Vassell. Wembanyama took advantage, scoring 31 points and grabbing 13 rebounds on the way to a 134-132 victory.

In March 2026, they'd face off for the final time before becoming inseparable as 2026 NBA Finals opponents. The fully healthy Spurs were on an 11-game win streak. The Knicks were without Miles McBride. New York won 114-89, sending San Antonio on their way to finish their regular season 19-3.

The Spurs have plenty of reasons to want revenge in 2026-27. They won't host the Knicks until March, making their Christmas roadtrip their first crack at it. Unless, of course, these teams meet again in the 2026 NBA Cup.