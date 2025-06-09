Knicks must move mountains to hire dream Thibs replacement—and it isn't Jason Kidd

Among the rumored targets, the perfect candidate to elevate the New York Knicks isn't Jason Kidd. It's Chris Finch.

The New York Knicks have fired Tom Thibodeau with the intention of hiring a replacement who can elevate the team from the cusp of the NBA Finals to world champions. It was a controversial decision, but New York has an opportunity to recreate the Golden State Warriors' magic with Steve Kerr if they handle this situation properly.

For as intriguing as the rumors have thus far been, it's not Jason Kidd whom the Knicks should be putting all of their eggs in the same basket for. It's Chris Finch.

Kidd is expected to be on New York's radar, with rumors already spreading that the franchise would like to reunite the Hall of Famer with Jalen Brunson. There's also fair speculation that Kidd could help the Knicks land Giannis Antetokounmpo. Before going all-in on that vision, however, another option will reportedly be considered.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks are interested in hiring current Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch to fill the vacancy.

"Ime Udoka, Chris Finch, and Jason Kidd are among the coaches currently under contract who the Knicks have degrees of interest in, reports SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley."

In the search for Thibodeau's replacement, there isn't a better option than to move mountains to acquire Finch—no matter how intriguing the Kidd rumor may be.

Knicks rumored to have interest in Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch

Brian Windhorst of ESPN noted that Finch was hired by then Timberwolves executive Gersson Rosas in 2021. Rosas is now the Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations for the Knicks. Those ties at least offer some reason for intrigue, as Finch may be willing to explore this opportunity with Rosas, and thus, Leon Rose and the Knicks.

If that proves to be the case, the Knicks need to be aggressive in pursuing every possible avenue to making Finch their next head coach.

Finch has spent the better part of the past five seasons as head coach of the Timberwolves. During that time, he's led the franchise to four consecutive postseason appearances, two Western Conference Finals trips, and a 56-win campaign.

Moreover, he ended a 20-year Conference Finals drought in Minnesota and has already led the team to more trips to the NBA Semifinal than they'd achieved in their previous 34 years combined.

Beyond the accolades, Finch is one of the best coaches in the NBA at balancing strategic brilliance with interpersonal skills and relationships. His players would run through a wall for him, his rotations are as deep and balanced as any in the NBA, and the value of his willingness to assign minutes where the situation calls for can't be over stated.

For a Knicks team that's looking to improve its depth, cut its starters' minutes, and build upon the culture that Thibodeau already put in place, Finch is uniquely qualified to get the job done.

It's also worth noting that Finch is one of the most adaptable coaches in the NBA. His back-to-back Conference Finals appearances have come with drastically different star structures, including the once-impossible task of finding a way to play Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle alongside one another.

Kidd is by no means a bad option for the Knicks to consider, but if they want to make the most of this offseason, then Finch is the perfect coach to take them to the next level.