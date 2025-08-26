Knicks' most likely breakout prospect isn't who you think

The New York Knicks have already made it clear they do not expect their youngsters to play big roles next season. If anyone is going to defy that assumption, it’s not going to be Tyler Kolek. Or Pacome Dadiet.

It’ll be Ariel Hukporti—if for no other reason than the roster is set up for him to actually get an opportunity.

“Center Mitchell Robinson has had a long injury history and, while he’s healthy now, it wouldn’t surprise me if he were on some form of game-management plan so that he can be preserved throughout the season,” writes James L. Edwards III of The Athletic. “I could see Hukporti being the backup center every three games or so as Robinson ‘load manages.’”

This is spot-on. Robinson has missed 139 regular-season games over the past three years. If he can’t suit up, Hukporti immediately becomes the team’s second-best 5. Guerschon Yabusele can soak up some time at center, but he’s best suited defensively at the 4 spot.

Even if Robinson is healthy, the Knicks may want to keep his workload in check. He averaged 17.1 minutes per game in the regular season after returning from ankle surgery. That number will go up, but with New York interested in running more dual-big units, there could be room for a third center in the rotation.

Tyler Kolek and Pacome Dadiet will not have the same opportunity

Where Hukporti may get reps by default, the same cannot be said for Kolek or Dadiet. The Knicks’ preference to sign a veteran guard with their final veteran’s minimum slot doesn’t say much about their immediate belief in the former. This lack of conviction will be even more glaring if they decide to open up a second veteran-contract spot, a move that basically guarantees they’d have to trade Kolek.

The 20-year-old Dadiet may actually have a cleaner path to playing time. New York’s wing depth is, shall we say, questionable after you get past OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart. If the final veteran’s minimum spot is used on a guard, Dadiet could climb up the break-in-case-of-emergency ladder.

This is different from saying he’ll receive steady playing time. He definitely won’t.

The Knicks will be more inclined to play small than plop him into high-leverage minutes. Their plan to slow-play Dadiet’s development will remain painfully clear if they are able to bag Malik Beasley, or decide to bring back Landry Shamet. Both are players who can scale up to wing minutes in a pinch.

Ariel Hukporti may deserve more minutes from the Knicks

This isn’t just a default development, either. Yes, the Knicks need Hukporti more. But he’s also the most ready of their sophomore trio.

Tom Thibodeau’s reluctance to play the kids, along with a torn left meniscus, left the seven-footer to appear in just 25 games. During his sparse court time, he flashed better hands on offense than Robinson, and plenty of perimeter defensive mobility. Hukporti also rated highly in the percentage of opponent shots at the rim he contested while on the floor (92nd percentile), and rim points saved per 75 possessions (94th percentile), according to BBall Index.

None of this is to imply the Knicks should prioritize the 23-year-old over Robinson, or commit to 48 minutes’ worth of dual-big looks to chisel out tons of minutes for him. But the roster is currently built for Hukporti to play the largest role among New York’s youngsters.

And it’s starting to seem like that’s not an accident.