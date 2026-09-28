Knicks have more than one training camp battle to settle before opening night

The New York Knicks look to once again have a training camp battle to see who can earn a spot on the opening-night roster. They did so last training camp as well—and it’s safe to say that New York made the right decision in choosing Landry Shamet. Recently, the team signed a handful of veterans to training camp deals, and those players will look to earn their way onto the roster.

Yet, on Sunday, the Knicks announced that they had signed Kevin McCullar Jr. and Tyler Nickel to two-way contracts. That leaves one two-way slot still open. Are the Knicks set to have a training camp battle for the last two-way contract as well?

Two two-way players signed, one spot left

Up until Sunday, the Knicks went the entire offseason without anyone signed to a two-way contract. They were the only team that could say that, until they announced two two-way signings within minutes. An announcement of signing a third player to a two-way deal could occur within the next few days.

If not, training camp and preseason outings could decide who receives it.

Many of the veterans signed to Exhibit 10 contracts aren’t eligible for a two-way deal. This list of ineligible players includes Bruce Brown, Drew Eubanks, James Wiseman, Ochai Agbaji, and John Konchar. Those appear to be the main players competing for the open roster spot.

(The Knicks technically have two open roster spots, but they can only afford to sign one player to a veteran’s minimum without going over the second apron.)

On Saturday, the team announced that they had signed center N’Daly Fante to an Exhibit 10 deal. He is two-way eligible, although he is coming off a torn ACL and may not be ready to start the season.

Someone like Liam Robbins is an option after spending summer league playing for the Knicks. There could still be a reclamation project out there whom New York signs in the coming days and determines it wants to keep.

Coming off a championship, it’s highly unlikely anyone on a two-way deal will be receiving much playing time. The three players who ended last season on those contracts were Trey Jemison III, Dillon Jones, and the aforementioned McCullar Jr. All three rarely saw the floor last year.

Every team can use more depth, though. The Knicks are no different, and if they play their cards right, could find someone with that last two-way spot capable of having a role if the team is ever rather short-handed.