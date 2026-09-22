Knicks hoping to recreate training camp magic that landed Landry Shamet, Mo Diawara

The New York Knicks are set to hold an open battle among non-guaranteed talents during this year's training camp for a chance to claim the final spots available on their depth chart.

If you're reading this feeling like you're suffering from a severe case of déjà vu, rest assured -- you're not.

For the second year in a row, the Knicks will essentially be holding tryouts in camp to help fill out their regular-season roster. The hope is that it can end just as well as it did last season.

During the 2025 offseason, New York sent out a number of camp invites via Exhibit 9 and 10 contracts, with player profiles ranging from raw rookies to seasoned veterans.

In the end, this internal battle resulted in the likes of Mohamed Diawara and Landry Shamet earning themselves standard deals with the club, opportunities that led to the former establishing himself as a promising young prospect for New York and the latter becoming a legitimate playoff darling during the Knicks' championship run.

Without question, Leon Rose and company are praying that history can repeat itself with this year's camp bout.

Knicks have a number of players who could vie for standard deals

Heading into camp, there already appears to be a hierarchy among the players vying for a standard deal with the Knicks.

At the top of the list is John Konchar, who, despite reports that multiple teams were interested in adding his services, opted to take on the challenge of fighting for his keep in New York.

Perhaps right behind him in the pecking order is former number two overall pick James Wiseman, who not only plays a position the Knicks desperately need more depth at, but also has a built-in connection with head coach Mike Brown thanks to their days on the Golden State Warriors.

Even outside of these two higher-profile players, there have been arguments made for why a number of others could be viewed as favorites to net a contract with the club for the upcoming season

Whether it's the allure of the immense two-way upside of Ochai Agbaji or Bruce Brown being regarded as the best player of the bunch, it seems that any one of these ballers has the potential to outshine the competition in camp.

Though technically the Knicks have two open roster spots up for grabs, considering their cap restraints, all of these players will likely be duking it out for just one.