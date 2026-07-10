Knicks may have accidentally created their own worst enemy

The 53-year drought for the Knicks finally came to an end less than a month ago as they won their first NBA title since 1973. Teams around the Eastern Conference, such as the 76ers and Raptors (adding Jaylen Brown and Kawhi Leonard respectively, although the latter is now pending), have made major moves this offseason in hopes of dethroning them.

Another team in that mix is the Miami Heat. The biggest domino to fall this offseason was their trade to acquire 2-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Bucks. Who knows when LeBron James will make his decision on who to play for next, but Miami is squarely in the running. And Brian Windhorst added on Friday that he's hearing a team, not the Cavaliers, is done to closing a deal.

The Heat adding The Greek Freak, and maybe LeBron, may not have happened if the Knicks fell short of their ultimate goal.

Knicks could have looked much different next season if they fell short

When Rich Paul first introduced his now famous whiteboard featuring LeBron's possible next destination, he also mentioned that if New York had fell short of the title, there would be no board. LeBron would be heading to the Knicks.

There were multiple reports last offseason that Giannis wanted the Bucks front office to work out a deal to the Knicks. No trade was made, Antetokounmpo remained in Milwaukee, and now he is with the Heat. Had the Knicks been eliminated, perhaps Giannis would again push hard to be dealt there. It’s easy to see James Dolan intervening to ensure that it would happen with the championship drought extending another year.

In a recent interview, Giannis revealed that he would like to become a coach in the NBA once his playing career is over. When asked what team he would want to coach, he answered the Knicks. That furthers the notion that he would still love to play for New York if the opportunity has arisen.

Let’s say the Knicks were taken out in the conference semifinals or finals. The core of the club would likely be seen as not enough to win a title, and there’s a chance that both LeBron and Giannis world be donning blue and orange come next season. The Heat may have actually benefited from one of their rivals winning the chip.

In no way, does this mean the Knicks are in any way regretting that they are the 2025-26 NBA Champions. Banners hang forever. Hypotheticals and what ifs are always brought up in sports though, and this is just another.