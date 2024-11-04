Knicks make move with Ariel Hukporti that fans have been waiting for
The New York Knicks made their first significant roster move on Monday morning before the Nov. 5 deadline to have 14 players on standard contracts. ESPN's Shams Charania reported that rookie Ariel Hukporti and New York agreed to a two-year standard deal.
Hukporti signed a two-way contract during the offseason after the Knicks acquired him on draft night. The 22-year-old is from Germany and wears No. 55 like former New York center Isaiah Hartenstein, who is German-American. Hartenstein is a mentor to Hukporti.
The rookie has already received rotation minutes as the Knicks' frontcourt depth is thin. Mitchell Robinson is sidelined until January at the earliest. Karl-Anthony Towns is the starting center, and Jericho Sims is his primary backup. Tom Thibodeau played Hukporti over Sims against the Cavaliers.
New York typically doesn't play rookies who aren't lottery picks significant minutes, especially ones who were the final pick in the draft. Hukporti isn't a typical rookie. Or, at least, he doesn't play like one. He's given the Knicks solid minutes and earned a standard deal.
The only game Hukporti has not played in so far this season was against the Heat. Precious Achiuwa is out with a strained hamstring but is expected to return soon. Hukporti will likely continue to receive some backup center minutes until Achiuwa returns. He could continue receiving minutes (at least sparingly) when Achiuwa returns.
The Knicks' depth is far from what it was a year ago. New York traded homegrown talents RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Quentin Grimes. The Knicks didn't select a player in the 2023 NBA Draft and selected only one player in 2022 (Trevor Keels).
New York replenished its youth by leaving the 2024 draft with four rookies. Kevin McCullar Jr. hasn't played with a lingering knee injury, but Hukporti and the two other rookies have impressed. Building through the draft is the best case for teams under the collective bargaining agreement. The results look good so far for the Knicks.
New York has to avoid the second tax apron, so signing a rookie to a standard deal was necessary. The other roster spot was initially expected to go to Landry Shamet, but he dislocated his shoulder in the preseason. The Knicks selected Shamet and Matt Ryan in the G League draft.
Now that Hukporti has been elevated to a standard deal, New York can sign Ryan to a two-way contract. Or, the Knicks could sign Ryan to a non-guaranteed deal and fill the open two-way spot another way.