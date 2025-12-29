The Knicks might lose another player to a college team in unprecedented NIL era

Could the New York Knicks lose one of their most intriguing young prospects to college basketball? Center James Nnaji playing in the NBA Summer League for both the Knicks and Charlotte Hornets before his enrollment at Baylor University just set a weird precedent in the new world of NIL in collegiate athletics. New York didn't draft Dink Pate, who played for the G-League's Mexico City Capitanes (and Ignite, before signing him as an undrafted free agent. But he's potentially the most intriguing regular on their Westchester roster: and he could be the next Knick to go back to school.

Knicks could lose Pate to NCAA for unknown period of time

A Twitter post from Sunday highlighting some of Pate's play for the Westchester Knicks this season made the case that he should attempt to play college basketball – and received some traction. That led retired basketball trainer Cory Underwood, who played for St. Francis and Wagner in college and the G-League professionally before becoming a trainer, to post a tweet of his own on the subject.

Underwood wrote that a "very high ranking ... trusted source" told him that Pate has already received backdoor clearance to participate in student athletics next year. The money from any eventual NIL deal that sets Pate up for NCAA competition would make a G-League salary unappealing in comparison.

was told by a very high ranking … trusted source he has already been cleared to play collegiate basketball next season . https://t.co/3ozShyiQQp — Cory Underwood 🎓🤓🏀 x 🏀🧠📈 (@JoggersAndSatay) December 28, 2025

At the end of this season for Westchester, the 19-year-old Pate will have played three full seasons as a professional basketball player in the G-League. A quick trip back to college could earn him more than those several years with Ignite and the Knicks did, even against what most across the basketball world consider inferior competition.

Born in March 2006, Pate is just 19 years old. That's even younger than Nnaji, who is still only 21 years old himself. Even after a season – or two – in collegiate athletics, they'd still be young for NBA standards. So long as teams wanted to sign them, they'd be able to return to the professional level of play with ease.

That begs several questions, starting with one: will Pate leave the Knicks' G-League squad for momentarily greener pastures in the NCAA? And if he does join Nnaji at the college level, how many other NBA players will follow their lead?

This will be quite interesting to follow, particularly in situations where players are openly unhappy about their G-League standing or a lack of playing time. In an era of the NBA where players are as empowered as ever, fans have often made fun of role or bench players for requesting trades. Could G-League players, using their ability to jump back to school as leverage, be next?