Knicks center from Karl-Anthony Towns trade just changed college sports forever

The New York Knicks recently had a player enroll at Baylor University to join their basketball team. No, that is not any kind of joke, pun, or reference. James Nnaji, a 2023 NBA draft pick, played center for the Knicks' Summer League team in Las Vegas this past summer. He's now eligible to take the court for the Baylor Bears, which begs (at least) one immediate question: do the Knicks still have his draft rights? Does this 'reset' Nnaji's NBA tenure or is it simply a temporary stop in Texas?

Knicks center breaks internet with NCAA committment

Nnaji was 18 years old when the Detroit Pistons made him the 31st overall pick in his NBA draft. The Charlotte Hornets immediately traded for him and let him get right to it in Summer League. The next time fans saw Nnaji play, though, was overseas. The next time he was involved in a significant NBA transaction of any kind was when he was traded – again.

The Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves made headlines last offseason with a deal headlined by a swap of Julius Randle and Karl-Anthony Towns. New York gave up beloved sharpshooter Donte DiVincenzo and draft capital in the deal, but also acquired Nnaji's draft rights.

After continuing his professional career in Europe for several seasons, he returned back to America this past summer as the Knicks decided to put those to use. The, at the time, 20-year-old big man played in five Summer League games for New York. He averaged just over three points, and just over 3.5 rebounds, per game.

Despite playing for several teams over several years, one major detail is missing from Nnaji's story: an NBA contract. This is the key to his enrollment at Baylor, where he reportedly expects to play this season.

Nnaji sets new precedent as Knicks retain rights

This has never happened before. Collegiate athletes having their Name, Image, and Likeness protected because of their right of publicity is a welcome development for the countless athletes who deserved to be paid appropriately for their contributions to a massively profitable industry.

Going from a microeconomics lecture to needing to box out someone with two Summer Leagues worth of NBA experience under their belt is going to be tough for opposing players. However, Nnaji is still just 21 years old. While he reportedly did some growing, having gained about an inch of height and 25 pounds of weight since the 2023 predraft process per Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress, he's still young.

That said, no matter how well Nnaji performs as a Bear, the Knicks still have his draft rights. This was confirmed in the wake of Baylor's signing by The Athletic's Fred Katz, who clarified for fans.

Turns out, you truly can go back to school whenever you want. Just don't get too attached, in case the NBA team that has your draft rights decides they could use some help on the glass.