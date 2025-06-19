Physical freak Knicks quietly landed now wants shot at NBA role

A forgotten piece of the Karl-Anthony Towns trade is ready to make a name for himself in the NBA, according to reports. When the Knicks landed Towns in a blockbuster trade with the Timberwolves last summer, they also acquired the draft rights to 20-year old center, James Nnaji. Nnaji, who most recently played for Bàsquet Girona in Spain and Merkezefendi in Turkey, has informed the organization he is ready to make the jump to the NBA.

For a Knicks team that lacks depth, Nnaji will have a great opportunity to compete for a bench role starting in the summer league. When you add in the fact that Mitchell Robinson has had trouble staying healthy, to put things nicely, Nnaji's chances get even higher.

That said, roster openings aren't enough to guarantee anybody playing time. Especially someone who reportedly has tactical limitations like Nnaji. There is certainly work to be done, but the size and athleticism are appealing and he will be given a great opportunity to prove the doubters wrong this summer.

Nnaji is a raw talent

By all accounts, Nnaji has a long way to go to become an NBA-caliber big man. According to the Spanish publication Sport, Nnaji’s “development stalled due to significant tactical shortcomings that hurt his impact on the court.”

That is the part of his game that will need to evolve if he plans to stick in the world’s highest league. Still, even with the rawness, the physical gifts are undeniable.

Nnaji was drafted for his athleticism and potential when he was selected with the 31st pick by the Detroit Pistons during the 2023 NBA draft, in a pick that was eventually traded to the Charlotte Hornets.

Physical gifts.

Nnaji is a physical freak, standing 6 feet and 11 inches tall. More impressively, he has a massive 7 foot five inch wingspan, which would catch the eye of any NBA scout.

He is a mobile rim protector who will join second-year center Ariel Hukporti on the Knicks, who will also be competing for more playing time this season. Last season, Hukporti appeared in just 25 games, where he averaged only 1.9 points, 0.4 assists, and 2 rebounds in limited minutes.

Something that both Nnaji and Hukporti will likely have on their side during the 2025-26 season is a new coach. Tom Thiboudeau fas famous for not trusting young, unproven players. The Knicks' next head coach, whoever it is, should provide more developmental opportunities, at a minimum.