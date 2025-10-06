Knicks’ last roster decision could deliver a stunning preseason twist

After two preseason games, Garrison Mathews is playing himself into serious contention for the Knicks' final roster spot. Jake Fischer reported that he continues to hear that Mathews is a legitimate option for the roster spot, which was previously thought to be lined up for Landry Shamet.

Heading into training camp, the Knicks signed non-guaranteed deals with Shamet, Mathews, and Malcolm Brogdon. As currently constructed, they only have the roster space to sign one of those players to a veteran minimum deal. However, it has been rumored that the Knicks are exploring trade options to create space to keep two veterans.

So far, it appears that Brogdon will make the final roster and play a key role in the Knicks' second unit. Many thought Shamet would be a lock for the second spot, considering he spent last season with the Knicks and has many supporters within the front office, as well as friends in the locker room. However, Mathews' hot start is making this preseason competition heat up.

Options to address their biggest offseason need

The Knicks went into the offseason knowing that they needed to bolster their bench, which was the least productive unit in the league last season, while also finding volume shooters. New York was only 27th in 3-point volume a year ago, and every player they signed this offseason, to both guaranteed and non-guaranteed deals, is capable of spacing the floor.

Mathews has been one of the game's most elite catch-and-shoot specialists for years now, and he has displayed that so far in preseason play. Over the Knicks' two games in Abu Dhabi, Mathews went 4-of-8 from deep, with two of his 3-point attempts being pull-ups.

Over the last three seasons, Mathews has consistently been lights out from deep. According to league tracking data, his 48.8 percent 3-point percentage on catch-and-shoot threes over the previous three years is the third-highest mark among players who have taken at least 200 of those shots.

Shamet has struggled shooting

Shamet, meanwhile, has gotten out to a slow start in the preseason. In just over 25 minutes, the veteran guard has shot 2-of-6 from the floor and 1-of-4 from three. Shamet also has a body of work showing what kind of shooter he is, specifically on the move. That said, he needs to prove it in front of a new head coach and a new staff.

If Mathews continues to light things up, while Shamet struggles, the staff may be left with no option other than to give Mathews the final deal.