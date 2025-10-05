Knicks' next trade may already be in motion

It’s starting to sound like Pacome Dadiet’s time with the New York Knicks is drawing to a close.

According to The Stein Line’s Jake Fischer, the writing was on the wall, potentially in Sharpie, from the first game of the preseason. Where some saw the 20-year-old getting the start as a chance for him to use OG Anunoby’s absence to his advantage, Fischer says that “numerous teams were convinced” the Knicks did it “purely to showcase him to potential trade partners.”

This aligns with chatter that has persisted for a while. But Fischer also ratchets up the intent with which New York is operating. Multiple sources tell him that the Knicks have “already called several teams to gauge interest” in Dadiet.

That doesn’t come across as if the front office is choosing between its 6’8’ prospect, and someone else. Instead, it feels as if Leon Rose and company have already decided who’s about to go.

Trading Pacome Dadiet may be the Knicks’ only option

New York apparently wants to sign two of Malcolm Brogdon, Landry Shamet, and Garrison Mathews to guaranteed contracts. It currently only has enough room beneath the second apron for one. With the Knicks wisely confirming they have no plans to move Deuce McBride, this leaves Dadiet or Tyler Kolek as the only reasonable trade candidates.

Cases can be made for them to offload Kolek. He will be hard-pressed to carve out minutes on a roster that, when all’s said and done, will feature McBride, Brogdon, probably Shamet, Jalen Brunson, and Jordan Clarkson.

This isn’t to imply Dadiet is in line for an actual role. He’s not. The Knicks have made that much clear. But the secondary wing rotation is wearing thin. Options are hard to come by after Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart. If one of them misses time, New York doesn’t have a break-in-case-of-emergency wing to soak up time at the 3 other than Dadiet—unless it believes in rookie Mohamed Diawara, or the idea of considerably downsizing to Shamet-at-the-3 lineups.

At the same time, the Knicks do not have a conventional backup point guard, either. None of Brogdon, McBride, or Clarkson fit that bill. Kolek has his flaws as a scorer, but he’s also the Knicks’ best passer. The front office may not want to take that club out of Mike Brown’s bag, particularly if, as Fischer notes, there’s a chance the team adds both Shamet and Mathews over Brogdon.

There are also financial components to consider. Dadiet is on the books for roughly $600,000 more than Kolek. That isn’t much, but the Knicks are working on thin margins. The additional $600,000 could help them fill out their 15th roster spot midseason in the name of maximizing depth.

Dadiet’s fate with the Knicks is sealed

Things can still change between now and roster-cut-down day. The Knicks could end up moving Kolek. Or they could decide they’re fine with signing just one of Brogdon, Shamet, and Mathews.

We know better, though. There is too much noise surrounding Dadiet for these rumors to end up legless. It’s also not like he’s done anything during summer league or to start the preseason to suggest he’s on the verge of contributing.

This doesn’t prove salary-dumping him is without risk. The Knicks would be punting on a 20-year-old prospect earning next to nothing, who has turned heads in practice, for the chance to add…a 10th or 11th man.

It ultimately doesn’t matter. Right or wrong, dangerous or not, New York has clearly already made its decision.