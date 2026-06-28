Knicks have one last chance to capitalize on Mitchell Robinson’s departure

If Mitchell Robinson’s departure is truly etched in stone, the New York Knicks front office needs to do what they do best: flip the script on a not-so-ideal situation, and turn his exit into a sign-and-trade that ensures he’s not leaving for nothing.

To be sure, Robinson hasn’t technically gone anywhere yet. The Knicks have the ability to pay him, and there’s still time for owner James Dolan to change his mind about the second apron.

Yet, the writing appears to be on the wall. From how New York conducted itself on draft night to Robinson’s own candid disclaimer about his free agency, it sure seems like he'll be nudged out of the only franchise for which he’s played.

The factors leading to his likely exit—Dolan, the second apron, market dynamics, etc.—are worth debating. But for the sake of pragmatism, we must operate as if Robinson is gone. And the Knicks better hope they can find a way to capitalize on his exit.

Signing and trading Robinson could build up the Knicks’ draft assets

For all the cap-curious folks out there, the Knicks are allowed to sign-and-trade Robinson even if they’re over the first apron. You only need to stay under it as the team who acquires the player in a sign-and-trade.

Pursuing this path can have a number of benefits for New York. Landing another difference-making player isn’t one of them. Probably.

All things considered, the Knicks can have about $8 or $9 million in room underneath the second apron after filling out the roster. This presumes they let Landry Shamet walk. All of that space could dissipate if he’s back.

Sure, New York could always take back a wildly cheap player. A sign-and-trade of Robinson to the Charlotte Hornets for Ryan Kalkbrenner, who earns just $2.4 million next season, could be the type of move that works. Overall, though, the Knicks will not be netting a player who makes nearly as much as Robinson would in his next contract.

If we’re being honest, they may not take back a player at all. Any team chasing Robinson most likely has cap space or the non-taxpayer mid-level exception to burn, in which case they can (probably) sign him outright. Brokering a sign-and-trade would be more about increasing their flexibility to make other moves before bringing in Robinson.

If anything, the Knicks are looking at second-round draft assets in any Robinson sign-and-trade. That doesn’t sound like much, but it’s better than nothing. This front office also has a thing for acquiring second-rounders. As they should. These picks can be cost-controlled stabs in the dark at selecting rotation players, or sweeteners used to grease the wheels of other moves.

The other benefit of a Robinson sign-and-trade

On top of that, in the event New York signs and trades Robinson without taking back a player, it would create a traded player exception (TPE) worth the amount of his first-year salary. A TPE can be used to acquire someone without matching money so long as they’re on the books for as much or less than the exact TPE amount.

Granted, the Knicks won’t use a TPE to take on money if they’re scared of entering the second apron. But they will have a year before it expires. If for some reason their financial picture or stance on the second apron changes, they’d have a way of landing a player making north of $10 million without having to send out another contract.

Basically, a sign-and-trade amounts to creating more tools the Knicks can use down the line. While these benefits won’t carry more utility than Robinson himself, they’re a worthwhile, if essential, consolation prize. Especially when the alternative is losing him for diddly squat.