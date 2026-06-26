Mitchell Robinson's blunt admission makes Knicks future look even murkier

With every passing day, it appears that Mitchell Robinson's chances of returning to the New York Knicks this summer grows smaller and smaller.

Now, it seems to have reached a point where even he may be seriously doubting a contract agreement will be reached.

During a recent interview on Fox 8 (WVUE-TV), the big man was asked what he believes his future in the association will look like as he enters unrestricted free agency following his "unreal" year in New York.

In response, Robinson quickly stated, "I don't know what's going to happen," only to share his emotions on the situation by admitting, "I'm getting kind of nervous."

This is the first time in Robinson's eight-year professional career that he'll be heading into the open waters of free agency. The last time he was eligible for a new deal was back in the summer of 2022, though New York quickly re-upped with him on a four-year, $60 million deal during the first day of restricted free agency.

Now, by all accounts, he's set to be fully immersed in the thick of things.

Considering James Dolan himself has publicly announced that he doesn't wish to enter the second apron threshold, the odds only seem to be growing that the 28-year-old will be heading outbound this summer.

His blunt response suggests he understands this.

Knicks rival has interest in stealing Mitchell Robinson away this summer

Should Robinson depart from the Knicks this offseason, it will be due to the financial restraints of the organization rather than any faults in his on-court production.

With this in mind, the big man should certainly have a number of teams vying for his services on the free agency market, with one, in particular, reportedly residing just across the East River.

According to a recent intel drop from The Stein Line, the Brooklyn Nets have shown "legitimate interest" in signing Robinson this offseason, especially following the recent departure of their long-time starting pivot, Nic Claxton.

Per the report, the Nets are interested in constructing "a credible team on the floor next season."

With guys like Michael Porter Jr., Julius Randle, and sixth overall pick Mikel Brown already in tow, Brooklyn seems to have some intriguing pieces on their roster heading into 2026-27.

Filling their biggest positional vacancy of starting center with an elite shot-swatter and rebounder like the 7-foot Robinson could actually prove to be quite a logical next move for the Knicks' little brother ball club.